Attorney General Hanaway Secures Commitment of Sexually Violent Predator in St. Louis

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) Unit has secured the civil commitment of Robert Witcher following a successful jury trial in the City of St. Louis. The jury found that Witcher meets the legal criteria to be classified as a Sexually Violent Predator under Missouri law, resulting in his commitment to the Department of Mental Health (DMH) for control, care, and treatment.

“This verdict puts a dangerous, repeat offender in a secure setting away from potential victims,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “My office will continue to aggressively pursue Sexually Violent Predator commitments and will use every tool available to keep predators off the streets and protect public safety.”

The SVP Unit seeks the civil commitment of sexual offenders who have been previously convicted of a sexually violent offense and currently suffer from a mental abnormality that makes them more likely than not to engage in predatory acts of sexual violence again if not confined in a secure facility.

Witcher has an extensive history of sexual violence and related misconduct dating back to 1985, including an indecent exposure incident in 1985; a conviction for felonious restraint involving reports of an attempted rape in 1986; a conviction for attempted forcible rape in 1988; a conviction for failure to register as a sex offender in 2010; and a first-degree sodomy offense.

As part of the civil commitment proceedings, Witcher was evaluated by psychologists who assessed his mental health and risk of reoffending. One psychologist diagnosed him with Other Specified Personality Disorder with antisocial and borderline traits, and the other diagnosed him with Other Specified Paraphilic Disorder, Non-Consent, and Antisocial Personality Disorder. Both psychologists testified that Witcher has a mental abnormality that makes him more likely than not to commit future acts of sexual violence.

On May 12, 2026, following a jury trial, Witcher was found to be a Sexually Violent Predator and was ordered to be committed to the custody of DMH for care, control, and treatment.

The case was tried by Assistant Attorneys General Ted Bruce and Julia Rives, with support from Victim Advocate Kara Lindhorst, Paralegal Rebecca Sullivan, and Investigator Carla Ramshead.

Just as the Sexually Violent Predator Unit exemplifies the Attorney General’s Office’s commitment to protecting Missourians through dedicated and expert advocacy, the Office is proud to be home to some of the state’s most skilled attorneys. The Attorney General’s Office continues to develop legal talent whose work strengthens the rule of law and delivers justice for victims across Missouri. Attorneys interested in joining this tradition of excellence and public service are encouraged to explore current opportunities at https://ago.mo.gov/about-us/job-opportunities/.