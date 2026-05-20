HealthCorum Launches AI Navigation Agent for Care Navigators and Patients

HealthCorum AI Navigator

New technology helps care teams and patients quickly identify the right providers with greater confidence and insight

AI Navigator brings provider intelligence directly into those experiences so users can identify appropriate providers quickly and with greater confidence.” — Murat Alpman

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthCorum has announced the launch of its AI Navigator, an intelligent care navigation agent designed to help care navigators and patients identify appropriate providers within the platforms and provider directories they already use. The technology makes provider selection faster, easier, and more intuitive when it matters the most.Built on HealthCorum’s industry-leading provider scoring and insights platform, AI Navigator enables users to quickly surface high-value providers based on criteria such as quality, cost, location, specialty, experience, and plan design. By combining nationwide provider scoring, specialty-specific quality insights, and conversational AI, the solution helps identify providers who consistently deliver better outcomes and lower total cost of care.As value‑based care and personalized member engagement become top priorities, organizations are turning to trusted partners like HealthCorum to help guide decisions and reduce avoidable variation. AI Navigator simplifies provider selection by turning complex provider performance data into actionable recommendations within familiar search and navigation workflows.In addition to searching through static directories, users can now ask the agent questions such as:- “Who are the highest-quality orthopedic knee surgeons in Boston?”- “Which cardiologists within 10 miles of 75201 have the most experience with bypass surgery?”- “Can you help me find a new PCP who accepts Aetna and charges a fair price?”AI Navigator returns curated recommendations powered by transparent quality scores and provider insights, helping care navigators and patients make more informed decisions than they could through directory search alone.“Healthcare organizations already have portals, provider directories, and navigation workflows in place. Our goal is not to replace those systems, but to make them more useful for both the professionals guiding patients and the patients themselves,” said Murat Alpman, Chief Innovation Officer. “AI Navigator brings provider intelligence directly into those experiences so users can identify appropriate providers quickly and with greater confidence.”AI Navigator is designed for direct integration into care navigation platforms, health plan portals, provider search experiences, digital health applications, employer healthcare platforms, and referral management workflows, ensuring that transparent provider insights are accessible at the point of decision-making.“Patients should not have to rely on guidance based on incomplete information,” said HealthCorum’s Chief Analytics Officer, Gokhan Cakmakci. “By combining conversational AI with transparent provider performance insights, we are helping health plans, employers and digital health organizations deliver a more personalized, informed, and connected care experience at scale.”HealthCorum’s AI Navigator is now available for integration through HealthCorum’s API and platform partnerships nationwide.To learn more or schedule a demonstration, visit: www.healthcorum.com or email us at marketing@healthcorum.comAbout HealthCorum:HealthCorum is a leading healthcare data analytics company offering quality scores & insights for more than 1.5M providers nationwide. HealthCorum scores are based on specialty-specific metrics across effectiveness, appropriateness, & cost efficiency domains. The company’s solutions power a variety of use cases, including provider selection, care navigation, network optimization, referral management, and market intelligence.

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