Dejavoo Teams Up with Vibe Retail POS to Power Next-Generation Retail Payments

Dejavoo delivers smart, secure payment solutions designed to help businesses operate more efficiently and grow with confidence. Vibe Retail POS, a modern point-of-sale platform designed for small and mid-sized retailers.

Dejavoo Integrates with Vibe Retail POS to Enhance Retail Payment Processing and POS Performance

At Dejavoo, our focus is on empowering our partners with flexible, scalable technology that drives real business growth.” — Mony Zenou, Founder and CEO, Dejavoo.

MINEOLA, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dejavoo , a global leader in secure payment technology, today announced its integration with Vibe Retail POS , a modern point-of-sale platform designed for growing retailers. This partnership combines Vibe’s feature-rich POS system with Dejavoo’s trusted payment infrastructure, creating a seamless, end-to-end solution that enhances checkout efficiency and supports retail growth.Vibe Retail POS was built to address common challenges in the retail space, including high costs, limited functionality, and complex system deployments. Its platform delivers enterprise-level capabilities - such as inventory management, multi-location support, and advanced reporting - on a flexible, device-agnostic system that works across Android, Apple, and desktop environments.Through a full API integration with Dejavoo via the SPIN gateway, Vibe enables fast, reliable payment processing across Dejavoo’s P-line terminals. This integration ensures a streamlined checkout experience, improved data flow, and reduced operational friction for merchants.“At Dejavoo, our focus is on empowering our partners with flexible, scalable technology that drives real business growth,” said Mony Zenou, Founder and CEO of Dejavoo. “Our integration with Vibe Retail POS brings together modern retail capabilities and reliable payment infrastructure, giving ISOs, ISVs, and resellers a powerful solution to better serve their merchants and stay competitive in an evolving market.”“Our goal has always been to provide merchants with a powerful, flexible POS solution without locking them into a specific processor,” said Shmuly Preizler, CEO of Vibe Retail POS. “Partnering with Dejavoo allows us to deliver reliable, seamless payment experiences while maintaining the flexibility and value our customers expect.”The integration was completed in under a month, demonstrating the efficiency of Dejavoo’s developer tools and the collaborative approach between both teams.Key Benefits for Merchants:• Faster, more reliable checkout experiences• Seamless POS and payment integration• Reduced manual reconciliation and errors• Flexible hardware options with Dejavoo’s P-line terminalsA Strategic Opportunity for ISOs and ISVsBy joining Dejavoo’s App Marketplace, Vibe Retail POS gains access to a broad network of ISOs, ISVs, and resellers, creating new opportunities to reach merchants actively seeking modern retail solutions.This partnership aligns with Dejavoo’s mission to empower partners with innovative, scalable technologies that drive growth and differentiation in a competitive payments landscape.About Vibe Retail POSVibe Retail POS is a modern, scalable point-of-sale platform built for small and mid-sized retailers. Designed to simplify operations and support growth, Vibe offers advanced features, flexible deployment, and a user-friendly experience at an accessible price point.Hello@viberetail.com| https://viberetail.com | 877-999-VIBEAbout DejavooDejavoo delivers smart and secure payment solutions through innovative technology, seamless integrations, and a robust ecosystem of ISOs, ISVs, and resellers. Its offerings include the iPOSpays omni-commerce gateway, cloud-based POS solutions, and a full suite of Android payment terminals. ISVSales@Dejavoo.io | Dejavoo.io

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