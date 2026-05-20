Oracle Teams Up with Well Done Foundation to Plug Abandoned Oil and Gas Wells in New Mexico

An orphan well located near Roswell, NM.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oracle today announced a collaboration with the Well Done Foundation (WDF) to identify, prioritize, and cap orphaned oil and gas wells across New Mexico. Uncapped orphaned wells are abandoned wells previously used for oil and natural gas production. These decades-old hazards, abandoned with no responsible operator, can release methane, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), hydrogen sulfide (H₂S), and other harmful pollutants, jeopardizing public health, contributing to smog, lowering nearby property values, and limiting local economic growth.Through the collaboration with WDF, Oracle will fund assessment and prioritization of 10 orphaned wells, followed by plugging and surface restoration of two wells with the highest emissions. Oracle’s grant will also support two scholarships for local talent to be certified as Orphan Well Qualified Measurement Specialists and hired into Well Done Foundation projects.The project directly supports New Mexico’s Climate Action Plan, delivering immediate environmental and public health benefits. In addition to improving local air and water quality, the project helps eliminate long standing safety hazards for nearby communities, landowners, and wildlife while restoring impacted land for future use. Plugging just one of the state’s orphaned wells can cut methane emissions equivalent, based on EPA estimates, to removing more than 3,000 gas-powered cars from New Mexico’s roads and highways each year.“Orphaned oil and gas wells have posed silent threats to communities across New Mexico for years,” said Curtis Shuck, Chairman of the Board, Well Done Foundation. “Oracle’s support allows us to tackle this challenge more immediately by safely closing wells today and laying the groundwork to scale these efforts to plug more wells over time. That’s how real progress is made.”As part of the initiative, WDF works with local agencies, landowners, and service companies to undertake a detailed screening and measurement process. Each target well will be measured for gas emissions, pressure, temperature, and fluid releases, with data reported transparently via WDF’s Well Intel system. The project’s goal is to plug and restore high-priority orphan wells initially, achieving a quantified reduction of more than 60,000 metric tons of CO₂e in methane emissions, and laying the groundwork for accelerating well closures in the future."Oracle is committed to making a real difference in the communities where we operate," said Colleen Cassity, Global Head of Social Impact and Executive Director of Oracle Education Foundation and Oracle Health Foundation. "By partnering with WDF, we are addressing environmental risks, empowering local communities, and providing a healthier, more sustainable future for New Mexicans. This initiative reflects Oracle's broader dedication to social responsibility and our deep respect for the people and natural resources of New Mexico."Oracle is investing in healthier, safer communities across the region by helping reduce harmful emissions. This commitment is part of Oracle’s broader investments in the State of New Mexico and Doña Ana County.About Well Done FoundationFounded in 2019, the Well Done Foundation mitigates the threat posed by the estimated 3.5 million orphaned oil and gas wells across the United States. WDF locates, measures, plugs, and restores these sites in partnership with landowners, government agencies, corporations, and nonprofits. To date, WDF has plugged more than 117 wells, eliminating over 5 million metric tons of CO₂e emissions. Learn more at welldonefoundation.org.About OracleOracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com TrademarksOracle, Java, MySQL, and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

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