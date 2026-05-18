Pure Parima Expands Luxury Bath Collection with New Colors, Soft Border Towels, Bath Mats, and Premium Bundles

Pure Parima is introducing an extensive expansion to its bath collection.

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pure Parima , an elevated lifestyle brand known for its authentic Egyptian cotton bedding and bath essentials, is introducing an extensive expansion to its bath collection, offering customers even more ways to create a spa-like retreat at home.The brand’s bestselling Egyptian Cotton Plush Towels are now available in three sophisticated new colors—Charcoal, Ivory, and Meadow—joining the original White. Pure Parima’s signature Egyptian Cotton Plush Robe is also expanding beyond White with two new hues: Black and Sand.Pure Parima is also debuting the all-new Egyptian Cotton Soft Border Towels, designed to bring understated elegance and exceptional comfort to the bathroom. Crafted from 600 GSM of 100% certified Egyptian cotton, the towels feature a luxuriously smooth hand feel, a decorative pebble band, and a woven textured border that adds a timeless finishing touch. The collection is available in White, Earth, Spa, and Mulberry.To complete the collection, the new Egyptian Cotton Soft Border Bath Mat offers plush softness and absorbency underfoot. Made from 100% certified Egyptian cotton and designed to maintain its refined appearance wash after wash, the bath mat is available in the same four coordinating shades: White, Earth, Spa, and Mulberry.In addition to these new product launches, Pure Parima is introducing expanded towel sets in both the Plush and Soft Border collections. Each set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. These curated sets make it easy to create a cohesive, hotel-inspired bathroom with the softness and durability of premium Egyptian cotton.“Bath linens are some of the most-used essentials in the home, and they should feel as luxurious as they are functional,” said Parima Ijaz. “With these new additions, we wanted to give customers more options to create a beautiful, calming space that turns everyday routines into moments of comfort and indulgence.”What began as a luxury bedding company has evolved into a destination for wellness-inspired living, offering meticulously crafted essentials that prioritize authenticity, quality, and timeless design. With this expanded bath collection, Pure Parima continues to elevate the home experience one detail at a time.For more information, visit www.pureparima.com About Pure ParimaPure Parima is an elevated lifestyle brand known for its meticulously crafted luxury products, starting with the highest-quality Egyptian cotton bedding. As the first U.S. brand to receive full certification from the Egyptian Cotton Association, Pure Parima sets the standard for authenticity, transparency, and quality in premium home goods. The brand is committed to superior craftsmanship and eco-friendly practices. What began as a luxury bedding company has now grown into a destination for wellness-inspired living, offering beautifully made essentials to support health, relaxation, and an elevated lifestyle.

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