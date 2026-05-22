Deborah Rudell’s Grit & Grace Tells a Powerful True Story of Survival, Reinvention, and Sailing Across the Pacific

Deborah Rudell Grit & Grace

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Grit & Grace: The Transformation of a Ship & a Soul, Deborah Rudell chronicles a remarkable journey of resilience: conquering overwhelming challenges with tenacity and ingenuity, rebuilding both a vessel and her sense of self, and ultimately discovering the strength to navigate life’s most turbulent waters.

Deborah Rudell is an acclaimed memoirist and college professor whose work draws on a life shaped by unconventional choices and profound personal transformation. Raised in a small town in British Columbia, Rudell’s early fascination with spirituality set her on a path that would lead from alternative teachings and communal living, including time spent in the Rajneeshpuram community in Oregon, to a years-long journey of healing and self-discovery.

Her debut memoir, Grit & Grace: The Transformation of a Ship & a Soul, chronicles this remarkable chapter of her life, culminating in the restoration of a 50-foot schooner in Kauai and a daring voyage across the Pacific. A graduate of Hay House Writer’s Workshop and the Certificate in Memoir Writing program at San Diego Writers, Ink, Rudell is an active member of San Diego’s vibrant writing community. Her work has been featured in the International Memoir Writers Association anthology Shaking the Tree, marking her arrival as a compelling new voice in transformational storytelling.

Rudell lives in San Diego with her black cat in a tiny house built in 1906 by a retired sea captain, who carved a sailing ship into the front door.

This one-on-one interview shares Rudell’s background and experience writing Grit & Grace: The Transformation of a Ship & a Soul.

Tell us about Grit & Grace: The Transformation of a Ship & a Soul.

What if losing everything was the only way to discover who you truly are?

In Grit & Grace: The Transformation of a Ship & a Soul, I share my deeply personal journey of resilience, reinvention, and the search for truth after everything I believed in collapsed. When the leaders of the spiritual commune I devoted my life to were exposed, arrested, and imprisoned for bioterrorism and attempted murder, my world unraveled overnight. I was left disillusioned, heartbroken, and responsible for rebuilding a life for my family. In search of stability, I tried to start over, but instead found myself uprooted once again, this time in Kauai, where my husband took on an ambitious challenge: restoring a derelict fifty-foot schooner.

For the next five years, I immersed myself in the demanding, often grueling work of rebuilding that boat. But no amount of sanding, varnishing, or physical labor could quiet the questions rising within me. As I confronted the truth about my past and the pain I had carried, I began a deeper journey: one of healing, self-discovery, and reclaiming my voice.

And when the boat was finally ready, I set out to do something I never thought possible: sail across the Pacific Ocean to the Olympic Peninsula.

This is not just a story about rebuilding a ship, it’s about rebuilding a life. It’s about facing uncertainty, finding strength in the unknown, and discovering that true freedom comes from within. So, if you’ve ever felt lost, questioned your path, or wondered if it’s possible to begin again, this book is for you.

What inspired you to write Grit & Grace: The Transformation of a Ship & a Soul?

The story behind Grit & Grace started long before I ever thought about writing a memoir. I kept photo journals of the boat project, planning to submit articles to Wooden Boat Magazine, but time and life flew by.

Everything changed years later during a chance encounter on a beach. A neighbor asked me about the boat: about rebuilding it and sailing across the Pacific. He encouraged me to write the story, but more importantly, gave me the advice that made it feel possible: “just start anywhere.”

That simple idea stayed with me. What once felt like an overwhelming story suddenly became something I could begin, one memory and moment at a time. And that’s how Grit & Grace truly began!

How did your background and experience influence your writing?

Living in a spiritual commune, and later witnessing its unraveling amid corruption and scandal, forced me to question everything I believed about purpose, truth, and identity. That upheaval set me on an unexpected path to Kauai, where I found myself in a boatyard, taking on the seemingly impossible task of rebuilding an old boat with no formal training or experience.

What followed was not just a physical challenge, but a profound test of resilience. Sailing that boat across the Pacific and surviving two life-threatening gales, pushed me to my limits in ways I could never have imagined.

Those experiences didn’t just shape my perspective, they shaped my voice, ultimately leading me to write in the adventure nonfiction genre.

What is one message you would like readers to remember?

My hope is that people who read this book find the courage to pursue their dreams, no matter how impossible they may seem.

This book is especially for those who have felt disillusioned or lost along the way. Through my journey, I want to show that even in life’s most turbulent moments, when it feels like you’re drowning or adrift, there is always a path forward. There is always a way through.

Purchasing the Book

Grit & Grace: The Transformation of a Ship & a Soul has received positive reviews from well-known literary organizations, authors, and reviewers around the world. Kirkus Reviews writes, "Engaging and informative, with moments of great excitement—but also disturbing and weighted with angst." In addition, Book Excellence writes, “Deborah Rudell delivers a gripping, deeply personal journey that will inspire readers to face their own storms, and emerge stronger on the other side.”

The book is available for sale on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores. Readers are encouraged to purchase their copy today: https://www.amazon.com/Grit-Grace-Transformation-Ship-Soul/dp/B0DNB2CF4M

To connect with Deborah and learn more about her work, visit: https://www.deborahrudell.com. You can also find her on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

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