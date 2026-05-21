Polly Richards’ Adele and the Whispering Garden Inspires Kids to Reconnect with Nature and Care for the Earth

Polly Richards Adele and the Whispering Garden

ZURICH, IL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Adele and the Whispering Garden, award-winning author Polly Richards transforms a whimsical backyard discovery into a powerful invitation for children to reconnect with nature. By blending imaginative storytelling with real-world gardening lessons, she inspires young readers to embrace curiosity, responsibility, and the lasting impact of even the smallest acts of care.

Sharon Fredrickson, writing under the pen name Polly Richards, is an award-winning children’s author, publisher, and lifelong gardener whose work is redefining how young readers engage with nature. A recipient of multiple international honors, including the Mom’s Choice Award, International Impact Book Award, Literary Titan Award, and The Under Covers Bookstore Award, she has earned recognition for creating stories that blend imagination with real-world impact.

Before launching her literary career, Fredrickson built a successful tenure in corporate America as an IT project manager, leading complex, high-level initiatives. She later transformed that expertise into a mission-driven creative enterprise, founding Ceallaigh Publishing and Whispering Earth Garden Consulting: organizations dedicated to sustainability, education, and meaningful, nature-centered learning experiences.

Her acclaimed book, Adele and the Whispering Garden, has become the foundation of a growing series that introduces children to organic gardening and environmental stewardship. Through her writing, teaching, and outreach, Fredrickson’s goal is to help children reconnect with the earth, grow their own food, and discover the magic of the natural world, cultivating a new generation of environmentally conscious thinkers, one story and garden at a time.

This one-on-one interview shares her background and experience writing Adele and the Whispering Garden.

Tell us about Adele and the Whispering Garden.

When Adele moves into her new home, she can’t wait to explore. But, what she discovers is beyond anything she could have ever imagined. Hidden in the backyard lies a forgotten garden…and with it, a mysterious gnome statue and a world quietly waiting to come back to life.

Guided by its gentle guardians—Albert the gnome, Lulu the ladybug, Old Oak, and Squiggles—Adele learns how plants grow, what they need to thrive, and how to care for them with patience and love. As she tends the garden, it gradually transforms from dull and lifeless into a vibrant, colorful space, reflecting her growing understanding and connection to nature.

Blending imagination with real-world gardening lessons, the story invites children to step outside, get their hands in the soil, and discover the beauty of nurturing the world around them.

What inspired you to write Adele and the Whispering Garden?

I was inspired by a lifelong love of gardening and the memories that shaped it, as well as my desire to write a book one day.

As a child, I have memories spent with my mother in my great-aunts garden, where I first experienced the quiet wonder of growing things. Watching how nature responds to care, patience, and attention sparked the idea that gardens have stories to share.

I wanted to pass that feeling on to children—to help them see the magic in the natural world, understand where their food comes from, and feel empowered to care for the earth.

Adele and the Whispering Garden grew from that desire, to blend imagination with real-life lessons about gardening, connection, and responsibility.

How did your background and experience influence your writing?

Adele and the Whispering Garden isn’t just a story; it’s a piece of my heart. As my love for gardening grew, I came to believe that nature has a voice, and if we take the time to listen, we can learn so much from it.

Growing up in the Chicago area, I was first drawn to my great aunt’s English-style garden in Beverly and my mother’s garden behind our garage, where rhubarb harvests became cherished memories. As a teenager, I spent quiet hours in a neighbor’s garden, feeling the earth come alive, but I didn’t fully listen until later in life.

Though I dreamed of writing a book ever since high school, I always imagined writing a romance novel. Instead, I felt a strong pull to write for children. Reflecting on my love of gardening and the need to reconnect children with nature, food, and our planet, Adele and the Whispering Garden was born.

What is one message you would like readers to remember?

If there’s one message I hope readers take away, it’s this: slow down, step outside, and reconnect with the natural world. There is so much to learn when we take the time to notice how things grow, change, and work together in harmony.

For children especially, I hope the story sparks both curiosity and a sense of responsibility. Even the smallest actions, like planting a seed or tending to a garden, can make a meaningful difference. Through Adele’s journey, I hope they begin to see the earth not just as something we live on, but something we are deeply connected to and entrusted to care for.

If this story inspires even one child to dig into the soil, grow something of their own, or see nature with new eyes, then it has done exactly what it was meant to!

Purchasing the Book

Adele and the Whispering Garden has received positive reviews from well-known literary organizations, authors, and reviewers around the world. Book Excellence writes, “Adele and the Whispering Garden is a charming and imaginative story that brings the magic of nature to life. With heart and wonder woven throughout, Richards delivers a powerful message about curiosity, responsibility, and the importance of caring for the world around them.”

The book is available for sale on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Readers are encouraged to purchase their copy today:

Amazon - Amazon Link

Barnes and Noble - Barnes and Noble Link

To connect with Sharon and learn more about her work, visit: https://www.pollyrichardsauthor.com/. You can also find her on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/authorpollyrichards/) and X (https://x.com/@PollyR17811).

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