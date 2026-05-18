State Police Arrest Wilmington Woman After Pepper Spraying Store Employees During Shoplifting Incident

Date Posted: Monday, May 18th, 2026

The Delaware State Police arrested 28-year-old Janaia Wright, of Wilmington, Delaware, on felony assault and related charges after pepper spraying two store employees during a shoplifting incident Sunday morning in Wilmington.

On May 17, 2026, at approximately 10:30 a.m., troopers responded to the Dollar Tree, located at 2103 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington, for a report of two employees who had been pepper sprayed by a shoplifting suspect. Responding troopers were provided a description of the suspect, later identified as Janaia Wright, and took her into custody after locating her outside the business.

The preliminary investigation revealed, Wright placed store products under two children who were seated in a stroller and a wagon before attempting to leave the store without paying. When confronted by employees, Wright abandoned the merchandise and left the store with the children.

Investigators learned Wright later returned to the store after realizing she dropped her cell phone during the incident. Upon returning, Wright approached two employees and pepper sprayed them before fleeing the business. As she left, Wright knocked over a display, causing damage to merchandise. One employee was treated on scene for non-life-threatening injuries while the other refused treatment.

Wright was taken to Troop 6 where she was charged with the below listed offenses, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11, and released on a $5,600 unsecured bond.

Assault Second Degree with a Disabling Chemical Spray (Felony) – 2 counts

Shoplifting Under $1,500

Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 2 counts

Criminal Mischief Under $1,000

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.