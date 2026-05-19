Professional Alternatives Named to Forbes’ 2026 List of America’s Best Recruiting & Staffing Firms

Professional Alternatives was recognized by Forbes and Statista as one of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms for 2026.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional Alternatives , a leading recruiting and staffing agency , has once again been recognized as one of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms in 2026 by Forbes, in partnership with Statista. This marks the second consecutive year the firm has earned this distinction, reinforcing its consistent performance and reputation within the recruiting industry.The Forbes list highlights top firms specializing in professional placements and is based on independent survey feedback from recruiters, HR leaders, hiring managers, and job candidates. Professional Alternatives’ continued inclusion reflects its commitment to delivering high-quality talent solutions and building lasting relationships with both clients and candidates.“We’re honored to be recognized by Forbes for the second year in a row,” said Chris Myers, CEO of Professional Alternatives. “This achievement reflects the trust our clients and candidates place in us, as well as the dedication of our team. As the hiring landscape continues to evolve, we’ve continued to expand how we support our clients – providing not only strong talent, but also insight and guidance to help them make informed hiring decisions.”Professional Alternatives has continued to strengthen its approach by working more closely with clients to understand their hiring needs, market dynamics, and long-term goals. This focus allows the firm to deliver more aligned talent solutions while supporting better hiring outcomes.The 2026 rankings are based on thousands of survey responses from industry professionals nationwide. Firms are evaluated on recommendations, performance, and their ability to successfully match candidates with the right opportunities. Only the most highly recommended firms are included on the final list.Forbes, one of the most respected names in business journalism, partners with Statista, a global leader in data and market research, to identify and recognize the top recruiting and staffing firms across the United States each year.About Professional AlternativesFounded in 1998, Professional Alternatives operates as one of the most awarded staffing and recruiting firms in the US. Our placement experts leverage cutting-edge technology and industry experience to deliver leading hiring solutions. With a deep understanding of the ever-evolving job market, we streamline the hiring process to find the right talent faster, ensuring long-term success for both organizations and professionals.To learn more about Professional Alternatives’ specialized recruiting divisions and talent solutions, visit www.proalt.com/solutions/ Companies looking to strengthen their hiring strategy or request talent can connect with the team at www.proalt.com/hire-today/

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