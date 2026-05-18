Off Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft. Myers Highlights Private Dog Training Options for Fort Myers Dog Owners
Structured one-on-one dog training programs help Southwest Florida owners build obedience, communication, and better everyday manners.
Private dog training gives owners the opportunity to work directly with a trainer while learning how to reinforce commands and expectations at home. The programs are designed to help improve communication between dogs and owners while building practical skills that can be used during daily routines, walks, and public outings.
Off Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft. Myers offers Basic Obedience Training as a four-lesson private program. The curriculum includes recall, sit, place, heeling, down, extended sit, extended down, and stopping unwanted behavior.
For dog owners seeking a more advanced private training option, the Basic & Advanced Training program includes eight private lessons. The first four lessons include commands from the Basic Obedience Training curriculum, while the final four lessons focus on advanced obedience lessons or proofing the dog around distractions such as other dogs, noises, and people.
In addition to private obedience lessons, Off Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft. Myers offers dog training services listed on its website, including puppy training, board and train programs, Behavior Modification Lessons, and therapy dog preparation. The business serves Fort Myers and Southwest Florida communities listed on its website, including North Ft. Myers, Ft. Myers Shores, Cape Coral, Sanibel Island, Bonita Springs, Estero, Lehigh Acres, Gateway, Buckingham, Pine Island, Captiva, Estero Island, and Paloma Park.
Fort Myers dog owners interested in private dog training can contact Off Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft. Myers to discuss their dog’s needs and learn which program may be appropriate. Owners may call the business for a free phone consultation.
About Off Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft. Myers
Off Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft. Myers provides dog training services for owners in Fort Myers and surrounding Southwest Florida communities. The business offers private obedience lessons, board and train programs, puppy training, Behavior Modification Lessons, and therapy dog preparation. Its training programs are designed to help owners improve obedience, communication, and real-world reliability with their dogs.
Media Contact
Off Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft. Myers
Phone: (239) 330-3926
Email: owner@olk9swfl.com
Website: https://ftmyersdogtraining.com/
Christine Hamilton
Off Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft.Myers
239-330-3926
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AXEL | 8 MONTH OLD GERMAN SHEPHERD | TWO WEEK BOARD & TRAIN
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