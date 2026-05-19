Boyne Capital Announces New Platform Investment in Local Boy Outfitters

Boyne Capital is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has made an investment in Local Boy Outfitters.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boyne Capital (“Boyne”) is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has made an investment in Local Boy Outfitters (“Local Boy” or the “Company”), a consumer apparel and lifestyle brand offering clothing and accessories centered around the outdoor enthusiast and inspired by Southern culture.Founded in 2012, Local Boy Outfitters has built a loyal following by staying true to its roots while continually expanding a product assortment that remains fresh, relevant, and never stale. Known for nimble and thoughtful design, the brand delivers high-quality apparel at accessible price points - an approach that has driven strong demand and impressive sell-through rates with retail partners. The Company has grown primarily through word-of-mouth and organic customer loyalty, and leadership emphasized that preserving this customer connection and product discipline will remain a core focus moving forward.The primary use of proceeds was to buy out a co-founder that has not been active in the business. David Faulkenberry, Co-founder and CEO, who will continue to lead the Company and be a significant shareholder, said “We are thrilled to partner with Boyne Capital, who has a long track record of supporting entrepreneurs, scaling businesses, and funding growth initiatives. Our customers can expect the same Local Boy they’ve always known—same people, same values, same commitment to quality and authenticity. This investment gives us additional resources to accelerate growth and better service our customers.”Derek McDowell, Managing Partner at Boyne Capital, said, “We look to partner with founders who have built something special. Local Boy’s leadership, culture, and customer connection are exactly why we invested, and those elements will continue to guide the company’s growth. We look forward to supporting the team as they scale the platform and bring new products to market.”Roman Krislav, Managing Director at Boyne Capital, said, “Local Boy has done an exceptional job building a brand that resonates with customers through fresh, thoughtfully designed products with an authentic, grassroots identity. We see a significant opportunity to support the Company by investing in product innovation, brand building, and disciplined channel expansion.”Boyne partnered with Sisu Equity and Consumer Growth Partners on this investment. For more information about Local Boy, see the Company’s website at www.localboyoutfitters.com About Boyne: Boyne Capital is a Florida-based private equity firm focused on investments in lower middle market companies. Founded in 2006, Boyne has successfully invested in a broad range of industries, including business services, consumer products, niche manufacturing, healthcare services, financial services, and industrial, infrastructure, and engineering services. Beyond financial resources, Boyne provides industry and operational expertise to its portfolio companies and partners with management to drive both company performance and growth. Boyne specializes in providing the capital necessary to fund corporate growth and facilitate owners’ and shareholders’ partial or full exit. For additional information, please visit www.boynecapital.com Contact Roman Krislav at (rkrislav@boynecapital.com) and Patrick McKinney at (pmckinney@boynecapital.com) regarding new opportunities.

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