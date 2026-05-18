'YOU DON'T KNOW ALL ABOUT THOSE': LEGAL QUESTIONS LOOM BEFORE SERIES LLCS OPEN FOR BUSINESS IN FLORIDA

News Legislation Follow "I guess the practice point for every business person and every attorney is, just because it says 'LLC' ... a series entity is a different species of it," said Berger Singerman partner Robert Barron. "You just can't assume, 'Oh this is an LLC. We know all about those.' No, for this, you ... need to do some homework." 4 minute read May 15, 2026 at 01:44 PM

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