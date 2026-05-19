New Happier At Home Franchise Opens to Serve Metro Detroit Seniors

Jan Griessmann, owner of Happier At Home Metro Detroit

New Happier At Home Metro Detroit franchise opens in Novi, offering personalized in-home senior care, companion care and geriatric advocacy for local families.

Our mission is to support families by delivering dependable, personalized care that allows their loved ones to live comfortably and independently at home.” — Jan Griessmann

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Happier At Home , a trusted provider of non-medical in-home senior care, is proud to announce the official opening of its newest fully licensed franchise serving Metro Detroit, Michigan. This milestone expands the company’s growing national footprint while bringing high-quality, personalized care services to seniors and families throughout Southeast Michigan. Happier At Home Metro Detroit is now open for business and offers a comprehensive range of in-home care services designed to help individuals maintain independence, safety, and dignity in the comfort of their own homes. Services include assistance with daily living activities, companionship, medication reminders, transportation, meal preparation, and light housekeeping.Each care plan is customized to meet the unique needs of the individual, with flexible scheduling options ranging from short visits to 24-hour support. Clients are thoughtfully matched with consistent caregivers to build trust and ensure continuity of care, a hallmark of the Happier At Home model.“We are excited to bring Happier At Home’s compassionate care approach to Metro Detroit,” said the local franchise owner Jan Griessmann. “Our mission is to support families by delivering dependable, personalized care that allows their loved ones to live comfortably and independently at home.”In addition to personal and companion care, the Detroit franchise offers geriatric care advocacy services, helping families navigate healthcare decisions, coordinate care, and plan for long-term wellbeing. This added layer of guidance ensures clients receive the support they need across every stage of aging.Located in Novi, the Metro Detroit office is led by healthcare professionals with deep experience in patient care and community health. Their local expertise strengthens Happier At Home’s commitment to providing care that is not only compassionate but also informed and highly responsive to the needs of the community.As demand for in-home senior care continues to rise, Happier At Home remains focused on delivering accessible, community-based solutions that prioritize independence and quality of life. Each franchise is locally owned and operated, ensuring a personalized approach backed by a proven national support system.The Metro Detroit team invites families, healthcare providers, and community partners to learn more about its services and how it can support seniors in living healthier, more fulfilling lives at home.About Happier At HomeHappier At Home is a national senior care franchise dedicated to improving lives through compassionate, one-on-one in-home care. Services include personal care, companion care, medication support, and geriatric care advocacy, all designed to help clients remain independent and “happier at home.”

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