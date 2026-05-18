Breaking Chains of Abuse: Vickie McCuiston Brings Real Stories of Pain, Survival, and Faith to Light

A powerful collection of true testimonies reveals how twelve women overcame abuse, trauma, and despair, and found restoration through faith

KY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where many suffer in silence, Vickie McCuiston steps forward with a deeply moving and unfiltered work, Breaking Chains of Abuse: But God!!!, a compelling collection of real-life testimonies that expose the hidden realities of abuse while offering a message of hope, healing, and transformation.This remarkable book brings together the voices of twelve women who have endured some of life’s most difficult trials, ranging from domestic violence and emotional trauma to addiction, abandonment, and suicidal struggles. Each story is raw, honest, and courageously told, not for sympathy, but to serve as a lifeline for others who may still be trapped in similar circumstances.A Voice for the VoicelessThrough deeply personal narratives, McCuiston creates a space where pain is acknowledged, but not where it ends. Instead, each testimony reveals a turning point, a moment where darkness meets faith, and brokenness begins to rebuild.These are not distant stories. They are reflections of real lives, real wounds, and real battles, shared with the intention of reaching someone who may feel unseen, unheard, or beyond help.More Than a Book A Source of StrengthWhat sets Breaking Chains of Abuse: But God!!!, apart is its unwavering focus on transformation. While the stories do not shy away from the harsh realities of abuse, they ultimately guide readers toward restoration, emphasizing that no situation is beyond redemption.McCuiston’s work speaks directly to:• Women navigating or recovering from abusive environments• Individuals struggling with identity, worth, and emotional trauma• Faith-based communities seeking authentic, real-world testimonies• Support groups, ministries, and counselors looking for impactful resourcesA Message Rooted in Faith and ResilienceAt its core, the book carries a clear and resonant message: healing is possible, and no life is too broken to be restored. Through faith, perseverance, and the courage to confront the past, each woman’s story becomes a testament to strength, resilience, and renewal.McCuiston’s approach is not preachy, it is personal, grounded, and deeply human. The result is a book that not only tells stories, but also invites reflection, connection, and change.About the AuthorVickie McCuiston is a faith-driven advocate dedicated to helping women find healing and purpose beyond their past. Through her work with Daughters of the King Ministry, she has supported individuals navigating trauma, abuse, and life transitions.Her passion lies in creating spaces where stories can be shared without fear, and where healing can begin through faith, understanding, and community.AvailabilityBreaking Chains of Abuse: But God!!! is available in multiple formats. Readers seeking a message of hope, encouragement, and spiritual renewal are invited to experience these powerful testimonies firsthand.

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