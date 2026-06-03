Harlowe Introduces The Pocket Flash, a Compact Camera Flash with Built-In Z-Lift

Harlowe Harlowe Pocket Flash with Z-Lift Pocket Flash

Harlowe Pocket Flash GN12 is a hybrid flash and continuous light with magnetic modifiers to offer photographers a compact way to color, shape and raise light.

Light position changes how an image feels. With Pocket Flash, we wanted to create a tool that makes your flash easier to carry, easier to shape, and more natural to bring into the moment.” — Helena Bian, Founder and CEO, Harlowe

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harlowe today introduced its Pocket Flash, a compact camera flash and continuous light designed to give photographers and hybrid creators more control over how light falls from the camera. Built around Harlowe’s integrated Z-Lift, Pocket Flash raises and tilts the light above the lens axis, helping light clear the lens and reach the subject with more contour, depth, and dimension.The defining feature of Pocket Flash is its integrated aluminum Z-Lift stand. When raised, the Z-Lift creates more space between the camera and the light source, helping reduce unwanted lens shadow and allowing the light to fall with a more dimensional quality. The small shift in position can make the light feel more intentional directly from the camera. The Z-Lift also allows the flash head to tilt, giving creators more control over spill, direction, and angle. Folded down, Pocket Flash remains compact and camera-ready. Raised, it gives creators a more flexible starting point for shaping the subject, the scene,and the final image.Pocket Flash combines a GN12 flash for still photography with a tunable bi-color continuous LED light for focus, framing, video support, and fill.In flash mode, creators can choose from seven power levels, from 1/1 to 1/64, with a full-power recycle time of approximately 2.3 seconds. At the lowest power setting, Pocket Flash delivers up to 35,000 flashes per charge.In continuous mode, Pocket Flash offers a 2W high-CRI LED adjustable from 2700K to 6500K, allowing creators to match warmer interior light, daylight-balanced scenes, monitors, practical lights, or mixed environments. A temporary 4W Boost Mode doubles output when additional brightness is needed.The continuous light is designed as a practical support feature. It helps creators see the direction of light, find focus in darker spaces, frame the subject with more confidence, and add subtle fill before the flash provides the final burst of illumination.Pocket Flash includes Harlowe's magnetic modifier system, designed to make light shaping fast, tactile, and easy to adjust mid-session.The Magnetic Dome Diffuser softens light for portraits, tabletop scenes, close-range subjects, and everyday use. Magnetic Color Gels, available in select kits, allow creators to add mood, separation, and creative color effects with a secure magnetic attachment.For creators who want to shape light further, the Creator Kit adds Harlowe's Material Blade Creative Reflector System. The magnetic hinge mount snaps onto the flash and holds four interchangeable textured reflector blades that can create atmospheric patterns on subjects, surfaces, and backgrounds. The mount flips up and down, giving creators additional control over spill and angle.The Pocket Flash is built with the same attention to detail as the light it creates. A silver-toned metallic shell gives the body a refined, durable finish, while the anodized aircraft-grade aluminum dial and hot shoe locking knob offer a precise, tactile feel in use. Its stainless steel Z-Lift stand adds quiet strength and stability, bringing thoughtful control to a compact form.Key Features:• 2-in-1 Flash and Continuous Light: Switch between GN12 flash for still photography and tunable bi-color continuous LED light for video, focus, framing, and fill.• Integrated Z-Lift Stand: A durable Z-Lift raises and tilts the light above the lens axis, helping reduce unwanted lens shadow and creating a more dimensional angle of light.• Seven Flash Power Levels: Manual power control from 1/1 to 1/64 gives creators flexibility across low-light scenes, portraits, travel work, tabletop use, and everyday image-making.• High Flash Capacity: The Pocket Flash delivers approximately 700 flashes at full power and up to 35,000 flashes at 1/64 power.• Fast Recycle Time: Full-power recycle time is approximately 2.3 seconds. At 1/4 power, recycle time is approximately 1 second.• Magnetic Dome Diffuser: Softens light quickly for portraits, close-range subjects, and more flattering everyday use.• Magnetic Color Gels: Four included color gels allow creators to add mood, separation, or creative color effects with a secure magnetic attachment.• Material Blade Creative Reflector System: Available in the Creator Kit, the Material Blade system uses a magnetic hinge mount and four interchangeable textured reflector blades to shape atmospheric light patterns.• Tunable Bi-Color Continuous Light with Boost: A high-CRI LED adjusts from 2700K to 6500K, with standard 2W output and temporary 4W Boost Mode for added brightness.• Intuitive Physical Controls: A dial, dedicated mode buttons, and clear display allow fast adjustments without app dependence.• On-Camera and Off-Camera Flexibility: Standard hot shoe compatibility supports on-camera use, while the integrated stand and 1/4-inch threaded base allow off-camera positioning.Technical Data:• Flash Guide Number: GN12 (ISO 100, m)• Flash Power Levels: 1/1, 1/2, 1/4, 1/8, 1/16, 1/32, 1/64• Flash Recycle Time (Full Power): Approx. 2.3 s• Flashes Per Charge: 700 (full power) to 35,000 (1/64)• Continuous Light Power: 2W (Std) / 4W (Boost)• Luminous Flux: Up to 360 lm (Boost @ 6500K)• CCT Range: 2700K – 6500K• CRI / TLCI: 96 / 96• Continuous Light Runtime: Up to 7 hours (25% brightness)• Battery: 3.7V 1000mAh, 3.7Wh (USB-C rechargeable)• Light Dimensions (Stand Folded): 47.5 x 58.5The Pocket Flash is available in both vintage brown and classic black color ways, each featuring silver toned hardware and detailing, and offered in two kit options. The Standard Kit, which includes the Pocket Flash, Magnetic Dome Diffuser, USB-C charging cable, and protective pouch, is available for $149.The Creator Kit, which includes the Pocket Flash, Magnetic Dome Diffuser, four Magnetic Color Gels, USB-C charging cable, protective pouch, magnetic adapter, four textured reflector blades, and vegan leather carrying case is priced at $199.The Harlowe Pocket Flash is available now at www.harlowe.com and through select Harlowe retail partners.

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