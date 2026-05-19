ABG Commercial Realty Facilitates $7 Million Sale of Strategic Route 9 Retail and Flex Property in Natick, MA

801 Worcester St Aerial

NATICK, MA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABG Commercial Realty, is pleased to announce the successful sale of a 24,448-square-foot retail and office property located at 801 Worcester Street in Natick, Massachusetts. The asset was sold by Cognex to Empire Management for $7,000,000.

Bernard Gibbons, Managing Director at ABG Commercial Realty, represented the buyer, Empire Management, in the transaction. The seller was represented by JLL.

This prime retail and flex property offers exceptional visibility and exposure along busy Route 9, one of MetroWest’s most traveled retail corridors. Featuring a modern facade with prominent signage opportunities, the property provides excellent frontage and accessibility for both vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The interior is characterized by high ceilings and a functional layout well-suited for a variety of commercial uses. With flexible floor plans and ample on-site parking, the strategic location ensures consistent visibility and high traffic counts.

“The acquisition of 801 Worcester Street represents a significant addition to Empire Management's portfolio in a very competitive corridor,” said Gibbons. “Securing a flex asset of this scale with such prominent frontage allows for a wide range of future uses, highlighting the sustained demand for versatile commercial footprints in the Natick market.”

The sale further demonstrates the robust investment climate for well-positioned suburban assets that offer a blend of office, retail, and industrial capabilities.

ABG Commercial continues to represent landlords and investors throughout Greater Boston and Eastern Massachusetts in strategic acquisitions, sales, and leasing efforts.

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