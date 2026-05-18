Statement from Arizona State Senator Catherine Miranda on Court Ruling Blocking Pinal County Attorney’s ICE Agreement

PHOENIX – Arizona State Senator Catherine Miranda is applauding a Superior Court ruling that blocked Pinal County Attorney Brad Miller’s controversial agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), calling the decision a victory for the rule of law, local accountability, and immigrant communities across Arizona.

“I applaud the court’s decision to rule in favor of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors and reject County Attorney Brad Miller’s unlawful attempt to expand his authority through a rogue 287(g) agreement with ICE. This ruling makes it clear that no elected official is above the law and that political agendas cannot override the limits of public office.

This decision is also a rejection of the continued overreach tied to President Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda, which has created fear in immigrant communities and put families at risk, including people with no criminal record whose information could have been unfairly shared with federal immigration authorities.

Arizona’s immigrant communities are not political targets. They are our neighbors, workers, parents, students, and small business owners who contribute to the strength and success of our state every single day. They deserve dignity, due process, and the protection of their constitutional rights.

The court recognized what many of us have said from the beginning: Brad Miller exceeded his authority in an attempt to push an extreme political agenda that the public neither approved nor authorized. We will continue standing against abuses of power and efforts to weaponize local government against vulnerable communities.