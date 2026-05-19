FLEXIFAI wins an award 'Payment Service Provider of the Year' reaching up to 95% approval rates in Africa

iGaming AFRIKA Summit Award

AI-driven payment platform Flexifai wins the Payment Service Provider Award and demonstrates a 70-95% success rate.

NAIROBI, KENYA, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flexifai participated in the iGaming AFRIKA Summit, the largest event in Africa for the industries of iGaming, regulation, affiliate marketing, AI, esports, crypto, and payments. For three days, the company immersed itself in the technical and cultural aspects of African markets, exchanged experiences with partners, and presented its innovative solutions adapted for solving local payment issues.Africa has the fastest-growing fintech and gaming markets globally. Africa now accounts for approximately 74% of global mobile money transaction volume. (source: BCG)Most of the population in Africa uses mobile wallets instead of traditional bank accounts. As stated in Fintech news, M-Pesa and OPay emerged as the continent’s leaders. While M-Pesa is a telecom-led utility operating in East Africa with a 95% share in Kenya, OPay exemplifies the fintech-led movement in West Africa, commanding a 51% share of the Nigerian market. Driven largely by fintech startups, West Africa presents a highly-competitive environment. (source: Fintech News UAE)The localized dominance of leading providers in regional markets results in low market interoperability, preventing flawless transactions. A lack of seamless integration among providers leads to connection issues and unreliable sessions. In some African regions, the average transaction failure rate reached 30-50%. (source: TechCabal)To address these challenges, Flexifai has developed cascading and AI-routing capabilities for local payment methods, supporting a more scalable approach to cross-border commerce and helping improve the reliability of global transaction flows. In multiple markets that previously experienced significantly lower approval levels, the conversion reaches 70-95%.“Receiving the Best Payment Provider Award is a great honor for us and a responsibility to consistently live up to this high standard,” said Nadiya Bezhnar, Chief Marketing Officer of Flexifai. “The African market presents a viable opportunity for cross-border merchants, and we do our best to facilitate it.”As the African continent continues to experience rapid digital growth, Flexifai considers this region a primary focus for its strategic development, with the ambitious goal of securing a position among the top three largest payment providers in the market.About FlexifaiFlexifai is an AI-driven payment infrastructure provider focused on high-friction and emerging markets. The company offers intelligent routing, cascading payments, real-time payouts via partner infrastructure in 80+ countries, and local payment method coverage across Africa, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Flexifai maintains on-ground operations in Africa and Latin America to support merchants requiring market-specific payment expertise.Website: flexifai.io

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