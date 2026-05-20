Investment Fraud Lawyers Launch Free Elder Financial and Investment Fraud Assessment for Retirees

InvestmentFraud awyers.com Investment Fraud Lawyers - Haselkorn & Thibaut

Haselkorn & Thibaut is a nationwide investment fraud law firm offering free assessments for retirees who suspect losses from advisor fraud.

JUNO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investment and financial fraud, negligence, and impropriety relating to retirees has reached record levels, with many Americans aged 55 and older losing an estimated $2.9 billion to fraudulent schemes in 2025 alone, according to data from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. In response, Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A., operating as Investment Fraud Lawyers , has launched a free elder financial and investment fraud assessment designed to help older investors identify whether their losses or damages resulted from misconduct, negligence, impropriety, or fraud.For investors age 55 years and older they are approaching or have reached retirement and their financial goals, objectives, and risk tolerance shift away from more aggressive or riskier investment products or strategies as they are no longer in a position to replace any losses. "The retirement savings people spent decades building can disappear faster than expected when there is fraud, negligence or impropriety," said Matthew Thibaut, securities arbitration attorney at the firm. "What makes this worse is that the people targeting retirees know exactly how to exploit trust for their own ulterior motives. Our legal team spent decades defending the institutions that created these systems. We understand where the gaps are, and we use that knowledge to fight for our clients."The scale of elder financial fraudThe volume and sophistication of elder-targeting scams have accelerated sharply. According to SEC enforcement data, the number of cases involving investors aged 60 and older grew by 63% between 2022 and 2025. FINRA, which oversees the conduct of approximately 635,000 registered securities representatives, reports that elderly investors face disproportionate risk from three specific categories of misconduct:- Unauthorized trading and churning- Misrepresentation of investment risk- Ponzi schemes and affinity fraud- Broker negligence or failure to superviseWhat the free assessment program coversThe firm's elder financial fraud assessment program is open to any investor aged 55 years or older who has experienced losses or damages in a brokerage or investment account or portfolio within the past six years. The assessment is provided at no cost and no obligation and generally includes:- A review of trading activity;- An analysis of individual as well as overall investment strategy recommendations;- A review of the financial advisor and firm background;- A preliminary evaluation of whether the investor qualifies for arbitration, court, or mediation;- Identification of potential red flags that may indicate fraud, negligence, or impropriety.The firm typically handles matters on a a contingency-fee basis. Clients pay nothing unless the firm recovers losses or damages for the clients.The firm's track recordHaselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. has been involved in over $520 million of securities cases, with a 98% success rate. The firm includes attorneys who are ranked in the Top 2% of attorneys nationwide by Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent, a peer-reviewed rating system, and both partners have been selected repeatedly over many years for inclusion in SuperLawyers, another peer review system that lists the top 2% of practicing lawyers in certain specialty areas. Jason S. Haselkorn and Matthew R. Thibaut are both former Wall Street employed financial advisors and former defense-side attorneys who spent years representing large financial services institutions before shifting their practice to advocate for individual investors.How to request an assessmentInvestors or their family members can request a free elder financial fraud assessment by calling 1-888-885-7162 or visiting investmentfraudlawyers.com . The firm maintains offices in Florida, New York, Arizona, Texas, and North Carolina. There is no cost for the assessment, and all consultations are confidential.Media contactFor more information or to schedule a confidential, no-obligation consultation, please contact:Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. Main Phone: +1 888-885-7162 Website: InvestmentFraudLawyers.comOffice locations (some by appointment only)Florida (Main Office): 790 Juno Ocean Walk, Suite 501-C, Juno Beach, FL 33408 Tel: (561) 556-2203Arizona: Camelback Commons, 4742 North 24th Street, Suite 300, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Tel: (623) 244-6902New York: Park Avenue Center, 125 Park Avenue, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10017 Tel: (332) 286-4055North Carolina: 1903 North Harrison Avenue, Suite 200, Cary, NC 27513 Tel: (984) 422-3645Texas: 5100 Westheimer Road, Suite 200, Houston, TX 77056 Tel: (832) 558-7436 Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A., operating as Investment Fraud Lawyers, is a law firm devoted to representing victims of securities fraud, investment misconduct, broker negligence, and financial elder abuse. Founded by former Wall Street defense attorneys Jason S. Haselkorn and Matthew Thibaut, the firm uses their knowledge and experience within the financial services industry to aggressively pursue recovery for individual investors. The firm typically works on a contingency fee basis, and clients owe nothing unless a recovery is obtained. With offices in Florida, New York, Arizona, Texas, and North Carolina, the firm has been involved in over $520 million of securities cases and maintains a 98% success rate.Legal noticeThe sole purpose of this press release is to investigate how various firms including FINRA broker-dealer firms and SEC-Registered Investment Advisory firms have researched, investigated, marketed, and sold investment products to investor clients, or how they advised, recommended and implemented such investment strategies that included these or similar investments. This investigation also includes, but is not limited to, investigating supervisory issues including any approvals with such firms for sales of these investments to investor clients, as well as how these investments were presented to investor clients.

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