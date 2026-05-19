J. Fisher Companies Announces Development of The Rumor Hotel in Downtown Ogden

A new Marriott Tribute Portfolio hotel will add boutique accommodations, dining, and expanded hospitality to Historic 25th Street.

The Rumor Hotel will meet a growing demand for high-quality accommodations while celebrating Ogden’s unique identity.” — Owen Fisher, Chief Executive Officer of J. Fisher Companies

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- J. Fisher Companies has announced plans to develop The Rumor Hotel, a Marriott Tribute Portfolio property, in downtown Ogden, Utah. The boutique hotel will be a key component of the ongoing WonderBlock development and is expected to further energize Historic 25th Street.Construction is anticipated to begin in fall 2026, with an expected opening in early 2028. “We are pleased to collaborate with Marriott on this exciting project,” said Owen Fisher, Chief Executive Officer of J. Fisher Companies. “The Tribute Portfolio brand is known for distinctive, upscale boutique hotels that reflect the character of their communities. The Rumor Hotel will meet a growing demand for high-quality accommodations while celebrating Ogden’s unique identity.”Ogden Mayor Ben Nadolski highlighted the project’s significance to the city’s continued growth. “Ogden is experiencing strong momentum, supported by world-class outdoor recreation and a vibrant historic downtown,” Nadolski said. “The addition of The Rumor Hotel on Historic 25th Street will further enhance the city’s appeal as a destination and reinforce the vitality of this iconic corridor.”The Rumor Hotel is designed to reflect Ogden’s rich history and character. The property will feature 92 guest rooms, including seven suites, along with thoughtfully designed meeting spaces. A 3,500-square-foot restaurant and bar will occupy the ground floor, contributing to the area’s dynamic dining scene. The hotel will also include a pedestrian connection to WonderBlock, providing guests with convenient access to retail, dining, and entertainment offerings.The project represents the final stage of WonderBlock, and an integral part of the Make Ogden Master Plan and the strategic partnership between Ogden City and J. Fisher Companies. The collaboration has transformed a long-envisioned concept into a vibrant mixed-use destination, establishing a new benchmark for community-focused development in downtown Ogden.“The Rumor Hotel reflects the shared vision between J. Fisher Companies and Ogden’s community leaders,” Fisher added. “This project has been highly collaborative from the outset, and we are proud of what has been accomplished together.”Additional consultants involved in The Rumor Hotel include:Walsh Dupart – project consultantsCharlestowne Hotels – operatorThe Richardson Design Partnership – architectStudio A28 – interior designDyeLot Interiors – branding

The Rumor Hotel is coming to Ogden, Utah

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