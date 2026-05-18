OxygenHaus.com Launches Tucson IDA Partnership With ADU Showcase on Broadway

Two display ADUs to debut at in the parking area of Tucson GastroPark, showcasing innovative, design-forward housing solutions for Southern Arizona

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OxygenHaus.com introduces its groundbreaking partnership with The Industrial Development Authority of the City of Tucson (Tucson IDA), securing its spot as the first-ever recipient of the Neighborhood Catalyst Fund, a milestone investment in Tucson's housing future and local entrepreneurial ecosystem. The selection of OxygenHaus.com marks the official launch of the Catalyst Fund program and signals Tucson's bold commitment to innovation-driven, community-centered housing solutions.

Led by Peter Anadranistakis at Circle Stone Capital, OxygenHaus.com is a Tucson-based housing manufacturing company specializing in beautifully designed, efficiently built Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). With more than 30 years of experience across real estate, technology, and corporate development, Anadranistakis has assembled a seasoned network of craftspeople, trades professionals, and construction partners to bring OxygenHaus's first models to Tucson.

"We are thankful to have the Tucson IDA in our community to assist in important initiatives that make Tucson a great place to work and live. Partnering together, we will enhance housing options while revitalizing and beautifying Tucson's Historic Sunshine Mile on Broadway."

— Peter Anadranistakis

As part of this inaugural Catalyst Fund award, OxygenHaus.com will deliver two display ADUs — a 160 square foot and a 320 square foot design — on-site at the Tucson GastroPark, Tucson's celebrated culinary and community destination on Broadway Boulevard. Accessory Dwelling Units are one of the most powerful and flexible tools available to address housing needs in cities across America, and Tucson is no exception. This high-visibility installation will give residents, investors, and community partners a firsthand experience of what thoughtfully engineered ADUs truly look and feel like. The project will also include the paving and beautification of a currently vacant plot adjacent to the GastroPark, transforming underutilized space into a welcoming parking area to serve visitors and the surrounding community.

Together, the model ADU’s and site improvements reflect OxygenHaus’s belief that great design and neighborhood investment go hand in hand. OxygenHuas.com is committed to helping homeowners unlock the hidden potential of their own property, creating more space, more options, and more opportunity for Tucson.

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