NRL Launches Glowbug-2 to Enhance Space Domain Awareness and Cosmic Anomaly Detection

U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) Glowbug-2 instrument successfully launched on board the Department of War (DoW) Space Test Program-Houston 11 (STP-H11) payload at approximately 6:05 p.m. EDT on May 15, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla.

https://www.spiedigitallibrary.org/conference-proceedings-of-spie/13093/3019502/Glowbug-2--a-gamma-ray-transient-instrument-for-the/10.1117/12.3019502.full, engineered by NRL, is an advanced gamma-ray detector to identify and localize cataclysmic cosmic events known as short gamma-ray bursts (GRB). These powerful bursts of energy are produced when neutron stars and black holes collide and generate intense flashes of radiation.

During its tenure, Glowbug-2 will autonomously detect candidate bursts and generate real-time alert messages to researchers on Earth. By capturing these events, Glowbug-2 provides essential data for the expanding field of multi-messenger astrophysics, serving as a critical electromagnetic counterpart to ground-based gravitational wave observatories.

“Glowbug-2 serves as a vital bridge in multi-messenger astrophysics,” said Richard Woolf, Ph.D., NRL mission manager and co-investigator for Glowbug-2. “By continuously observing the sky, we provide the critical electromagnetic context needed to understand the extreme cosmic collisions detected by ground-based gravitational wave observatories, building directly upon the success we achieved with our first Glowbug instrument.”

While the instrument's primary scientific targets are millions of light-years away, its ability to detect local ionizing radiation offers vital secondary benefits for DoW and the broader defense community. This dual-use capability enhances space weather monitoring and provides a more comprehensive picture of the localized space radiation environment.

"There is definitely interest from the broader defense community in detecting radiation in orbit," said J. Eric Grove, Ph.D., principal investigator for Glowbug-2 at NRL. "While we are looking for gamma-ray bursts from astrophysical objects millions of light-years away, others might be more interested in sources of gamma rays a little closer to home. The more eyes we have on the sky to monitor these phenomena, the better."

This instrument builds upon the legacy of its predecessor, Glowbug-1, which successfully cataloged more than 100 GRBs and a dozen solar flares during its 21-month operational lifespan. The instrument uses four large sensing panels made of special crystals that glow when hit by gamma rays. Advanced light-sensors then capture these flashes of light and record the data. These specific panels are identical to the hardware currently in development for NASA’s upcoming StarBurst Multimessenger Pioneer mission.

The Glowbug-2 mission is expected to last a year, with the possibility of extensions based on performance and station requirements.

"The NRL team also plans to collaborate with other concurrent Space Test Program payloads,” Woolf said. “When Glowbug-2 detects an event, the team can alert other instruments on orbit to review their data for simultaneous measurements, enhancing the collective scientific output of the mission."

The payload, part of the NASA Commercial Resupply Services-34 mission, arrived at the International Space Station after https://www.spacex.com/launches/crs-34. Glowbug-2 is accompanied by other scientific investigations, supplies and equipment on the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

Funded by NASA's Astrophysics Research and Analysis program, NRL’s Glowbug-1 and two continue to serve as critical assets for testing new radiation detection technologies while watching the high-energy transients that continue to shape our understanding of the cosmos.

About the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory NRL is a scientific and engineering command dedicated to research that drives innovative advances for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps from the seafloor to space and in the information domain. NRL, located in Washington, D.C. with major field sites in Stennis Space Center, Mississippi; Key West, Florida; Monterey, and California.

NRL offers several mechanisms for collaborating with the broader scientific community, within and outside of the Federal government. These include Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADAs), LP-CRADAs, Educational Partnership Agreements, agreements under the authority of 10 USC 4892, licensing agreements, FAR contracts, and other applicable agreements.

For more information, contact NRL Corporate Communications at mailto:NRLPAO@us.navy.mil.