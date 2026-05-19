IDENTI Medical and Lovell Announce Partnership to Bring AI-Powered Revenue Capture Technology to VA, DoD, and HIS

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AI-powered inventory, implant tracking, and revenue capture solutions now available to VA, DoD, and IHS through Lovell’s SDVOSB contracting channels.

Federal healthcare systems need technology partners that can improve operational visibility while supporting better care for Veterans and service members” — Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LovellGovernment Services and IDENTI Medical, a leading provider of AI-powered surgical inventory, implant tracking, and revenue capture technology for hospitals, announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as IDENTI Medical's Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.About IDENTI Medical's SolutionsIDENTI Medical develops trusted AI technology that automatically captures every implant, medical device, and supply used at the point of care – without changing clinical workflows or relying on manual scanning or data entry, augmenting the work of OR and supply chain teams rather than replacing it.The IDENTI portfolio includes four product lines covering the full range of hospital inventory under one home:• Snap&Go – a point-of-use station that uses an AI camera and computer vision to identify, verify, and clinically document high-value surgical inventory utilization, supporting revenue cycle accuracy and patient safety.• TotalSense – an RFID-based implant and tissue tracking solution that provides automated, real-time visibility and control over consignment and high-value medical devices stored across hospital units.• Kanban & PAR – automated bulk inventory management using weight-based bins and electronic shelf labels for easy replenishment of med-surg supplies and standard consumables.• Medication Cabinet – a controlled, automated dispensing solution for medications and controlled substances, supporting compliance and accountability at the point of dispense.All product lines share a unified cloud platform that connects with existing EHR, ERP, and supply chain systems.For federal healthcare providers, this means accurate, lot- and serial-level traceability of every implant placed in a Veteran or service member, reduced administrative burden on clinical and logistics staff, and stronger charge capture on the high-value devices that represent a significant portion of facility spend.As IDENTI Medical's SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this innovation to government healthcare buyers. IDENTI Medical's solutions are being added to Lovell's Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) contract, with activation expected within 30–60 days. The products will also be accessible through additional federal procurement platforms, including GSA Advantage, the Defense Logistics Agency's Electronic Catalog (ECAT), and the Department of Defense's Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovellstreamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.“Federal healthcare systems need technology partners that can improve operational visibility while supporting better care for Veterans and service members,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services. “We are proud to partner with IDENTI to help bring these advanced capabilities to VA,DOD, and IHS facilities nationwide.”"Federal healthcare systems operate at a scale where every implant, every device, and every supply must be accurately documented, instantly traceable, and properly captured for billing – for the safety of patients today, the ability to respond to recalls tomorrow, and the revenue capture that keeps facilities able to invest back in Veteran care. Our partnership with Lovell Government Services brings IDENTI's AI-powered point-of-use technology to the VA, DoD, and IHS through the contracting channels they rely on, and we are honored to support those who serve," said Or Lomnitz, VP of Strategic Partnerships at IDENTI Medical.About IDENTI MedicalIDENTI Medical is a global HealthTech company building the data and intelligence layer for hospital operations. Its solutions combine computer vision, RFID, and cloud-based analytics to automate point-of-use data capture across surgical, supply chain, and pharmacy workflows – transforming fragmented manual processes into accurate, real-time data that supports patient safety, inventory visibility, and revenue capture. IDENTI's technology is trusted by leading U.S. and international health systems, including Mayo Clinic, OrthoVirginia, and Harvard University.Learn more at www.identimedical.com About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013, helping companies successfully enter and grow within the federal market. A four-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Lovell partners with medical and pharmaceutical manufacturers to serve Veteran and military populations while expanding federal revenue opportunities.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

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