Just Landed: February, March, April and May 2026 Newcomers
The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Flying Training Wing:
Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies – Wing Staff
Maj. Dorn Muscar Jr. – Wing Staff
Capt. Michael Simmons – Wing Staff
908th Operations Group:
Airman 1st Class Jimmy Berry Jr. – 908th Operations Support Squadron
Airman 1st Class Dontavius Crosby – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
Staff Sgt. Adrienne Dew – 908th AES
Tech. Sgt. Bradley Engelmann – 703rd Helicopter Squadron
Airman Basic Cemya Mims – 908th OSS
Staff Sgt. James Needler – 703rd HS
Capt. Grant Richards – 908th OSS
908th Maintenance Group:
Senior Airman Nicholas Aguirre – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Airman 1st Class Andres Arredondoguerrero – 908th Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Kaelin Bone – 908th Maintenance Group Staff
Senior Airman Christian Capps – 908th AMXS
Airman 1st Class Matthew Cole – 908th AMXS
Airman 1st Class Dyllan Mckay – 908th AMXS
Senior Airman Jared Navarrete – 908th MXS
Airman 1st Class Joshua Stinson – 908th MXS
908th Mission Support Group:
Airman 1st Class Hope Burke – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
Airman 1st Class Xavier Carruth – 908th CES
Airman 1st Class Daethon Freeney – 908th Security Forces Squadron
Senior Master Sgt. Carlo Grande – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
Airman Basic Roman Hoover – 908th CES
Airman Basic Brooklyn Kimbrough – 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Lalime – 908th CES
Airman 1st Class Fabian Lawes – 908th CES
Senior Airman Joe Lee – 25th APS
Lt. Col. Stephen Lee – 908th SFS
Senior Airman Erica Mitchell – 908th SFS
2nd Lt. Michael Neal – 908th Force Support Squadron
Senior Master Sgt. Steven Neshkoff – 908th SFS
Senior Airman Alexis Nichols – 908th SFS
Tech. Sgt. Shavona Patterson – 908th FSS
Tech. Sgt. Daphane Stevens – 908th SFS
Senior Airman Logan Wall – 25th APS
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Airman 1st Class Comfort Abah
Staff Sgt. Athena Hill
Airman 1st Class Myles Taylor
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