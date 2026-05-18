Just Landed: February, March, April and May 2026 Newcomers

The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit. 908th Flying Training Wing: Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies – Wing Staff Maj. Dorn Muscar Jr. – Wing Staff Capt. Michael Simmons – Wing Staff 908th Operations Group: Airman 1st Class Jimmy Berry Jr. – 908th Operations Support Squadron Airman 1st Class Dontavius Crosby – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Staff Sgt. Adrienne Dew – 908th AES Tech. Sgt. Bradley Engelmann – 703rd Helicopter Squadron Airman Basic Cemya Mims – 908th OSS Staff Sgt. James Needler – 703rd HS Capt. Grant Richards – 908th OSS 908th Maintenance Group: Senior Airman Nicholas Aguirre – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airman 1st Class Andres Arredondoguerrero – 908th Maintenance Squadron Senior Airman Kaelin Bone – 908th Maintenance Group Staff Senior Airman Christian Capps – 908th AMXS Airman 1st Class Matthew Cole – 908th AMXS Airman 1st Class Dyllan Mckay – 908th AMXS Senior Airman Jared Navarrete – 908th MXS Airman 1st Class Joshua Stinson – 908th MXS 908th Mission Support Group: Airman 1st Class Hope Burke – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron Airman 1st Class Xavier Carruth – 908th CES Airman 1st Class Daethon Freeney – 908th Security Forces Squadron Senior Master Sgt. Carlo Grande – 25th Aerial Port Squadron Airman Basic Roman Hoover – 908th CES Airman Basic Brooklyn Kimbrough – 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Lalime – 908th CES Airman 1st Class Fabian Lawes – 908th CES Senior Airman Joe Lee – 25th APS Lt. Col. Stephen Lee – 908th SFS Senior Airman Erica Mitchell – 908th SFS 2nd Lt. Michael Neal – 908th Force Support Squadron Senior Master Sgt. Steven Neshkoff – 908th SFS Senior Airman Alexis Nichols – 908th SFS Tech. Sgt. Shavona Patterson – 908th FSS Tech. Sgt. Daphane Stevens – 908th SFS Senior Airman Logan Wall – 25th APS 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron: Airman 1st Class Comfort Abah Staff Sgt. Athena Hill Airman 1st Class Myles Taylor

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