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Just Landed: February, March, April and May 2026 Newcomers

The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

908th Flying Training Wing:

Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies – Wing Staff

Maj. Dorn Muscar Jr. – Wing Staff

Capt. Michael Simmons – Wing Staff

908th Operations Group:

Airman 1st Class Jimmy Berry Jr. – 908th Operations Support Squadron

Airman 1st Class Dontavius Crosby – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

Staff Sgt. Adrienne Dew – 908th AES

Tech. Sgt. Bradley Engelmann – 703rd Helicopter Squadron

Airman Basic Cemya Mims – 908th OSS

Staff Sgt. James Needler – 703rd HS

Capt. Grant Richards – 908th OSS

908th Maintenance Group:

Senior Airman Nicholas Aguirre – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Airman 1st Class Andres Arredondoguerrero – 908th Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman Kaelin Bone – 908th Maintenance Group Staff

Senior Airman Christian Capps – 908th AMXS

Airman 1st Class Matthew Cole – 908th AMXS

Airman 1st Class Dyllan Mckay – 908th AMXS

Senior Airman Jared Navarrete – 908th MXS

Airman 1st Class Joshua Stinson – 908th MXS

908th Mission Support Group:

Airman 1st Class Hope Burke – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron

Airman 1st Class Xavier Carruth – 908th CES

Airman 1st Class Daethon Freeney – 908th Security Forces Squadron

Senior Master Sgt. Carlo Grande – 25th Aerial Port Squadron

Airman Basic Roman Hoover – 908th CES

Airman Basic Brooklyn Kimbrough – 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Lalime – 908th CES

Airman 1st Class Fabian Lawes – 908th CES

Senior Airman Joe Lee – 25th APS

Lt. Col. Stephen Lee – 908th SFS

Senior Airman Erica Mitchell – 908th SFS

2nd Lt. Michael Neal – 908th Force Support Squadron

Senior Master Sgt. Steven Neshkoff – 908th SFS

Senior Airman Alexis Nichols – 908th SFS

Tech. Sgt. Shavona Patterson – 908th FSS

Tech. Sgt. Daphane Stevens – 908th SFS

Senior Airman Logan Wall – 25th APS

908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:

Airman 1st Class Comfort Abah

Staff Sgt. Athena Hill

Airman 1st Class Myles Taylor

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Just Landed: February, March, April and May 2026 Newcomers

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