Rite Way Heating, Cooling & Plumbing Earns Two of the Heating & Cooling Industry's Highest Honors from Lennox Industries

Tucson HVAC Company Receives Both the 2025 Dave Lennox Award & Lennox Centurion Award for AC Tune-Up, Repair & Installation Across Southern Arizona and Phoenix

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rite Way Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, a trusted Arizona home services provider since 1959, announced today that it has been named a first-time recipient of two of the most prestigious honors in the HVAC industry: the 2025 Dave Lennox Award and the 2025 Lennox Centurion Award. Both awards are presented by Lennox Industries – a global leader in home comfort with more than 130 years in the industry – and recognize Rite Way's outstanding performance in AC repair , tune-up, and installation throughout Tucson, Sierra Vista, and Gilbert.The Dave Lennox Award is the pinnacle of recognition Lennox offers its dealer network. Symbolized by a bronze statue of the company's founder, the award is reserved for dealers who demonstrate exceptional achievement across customer satisfaction, installation excellence, business operations, and sustained growth – companies that have truly set the bar in their markets.The Lennox Centurion Award recognizes the top 5% of Lennox residential dealerships within each sales region. Earning it means a dealer has fully embodied the Lennox brand promise – delivering a level of service and performance that puts them in an elite tier among more than 7,000 dealers across North America."Receiving both the Dave Lennox Award and the Centurion Award in the same year is a milestone moment for our entire team," said Rick Walter, President of Rite Way Heating, Cooling & Plumbing. "For more than 65 years, our mission has been simple: take care of Arizona families the right way, every single time. These awards belong to every technician, installer, plumber, customer service representative, and team member who shows up every day committed to that standard. We are deeply honored by this recognition."Founded in 1959, Rite Way has grown into one of Arizona's most recognized home services companies, employing more than 150 people across three locations. The company is A+ accredited by the Better Business Bureau and serves homeowners across Southern Arizona and the Phoenix East Valley with air conditioning, heating, and plumbing services, including:Tucson: Oro Valley, Catalina Foothills, Green Valley, Marana, Sahuarita, Tanque Verde, Vail, Saddlebrooke, Rita Ranch, and TubacSierra Vista: Huachuca City, Hereford, Benson, Bisbee, and TombstonePhoenix: Gilbert, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Tempe, Sun City, Fountain Hills, Glendale, and Apache JunctionBeyond its award-winning HVAC work, Rite Way is deeply committed to the communities it serves. The company supports military and veteran outreach programs, local sponsorships, and community partnerships throughout the Tucson and Phoenix areas.About Rite Way Heating, Cooling & PlumbingFounded in 1959, Rite Way Heating, Cooling & Plumbing is one of Arizona's most trusted home services companies. With more than 150 employees across locations in Tucson, Sierra Vista, and Phoenix, Rite Way delivers expert air conditioning, heating, and plumbing services to homeowners throughout Southern Arizona and the Phoenix East Valley. The company is A+ accredited by the Better Business Bureau and is a proud recipient of the 2025 Dave Lennox Award and the 2025 Lennox Centurion Award. To learn more about Rite Way Heating, Cooling & Plumbing or to schedule service, call 520-745-0660 or visit ritewayac.com

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