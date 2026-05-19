Plate of Wellness Opens July 2026, Offering Telehealth Nutrition Counseling Across 38 States

Tarika Chhabra

Founded by Registered Dietitian Tarika Chhabra after her own diabetes diagnosis. Telehealth care across 38+ states; patent-pending app to follow.

Plate of Wellness exists because I once needed it to exist. No one should have to learn how to feed their body alone.” — Tarika Chhabra, MS, RD, LDN, Founder of Plate of Wellness

SAN ANTOINO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plate of Wellness, a telehealth nutrition counseling practice founded by Registered Dietitian Tarika Chhabra, MS, RD, LDN, will open to new patients in July 2026. The practice will provide personalized nutrition counseling to children, adults, and families across more than 38 states through telehealth.

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Plate of Wellness offers medical nutrition therapy, weight management, pediatric and family nutrition, prenatal and postpartum care, gut and hormonal health, and counseling for chronic conditions including diabetes, prediabetes, and insulin resistance.

Chhabra holds a Master of Science and is credentialed as both a Registered Dietitian and a Licensed Dietitian Nutritionist. She completed her training in nutrition and dietetics at Loma Linda. Chhabra was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes earlier in life, an experience that informed her decision to pursue a career in clinical nutrition.

"Many patients arrive with years of conflicting advice about food," Chhabra said. "Our practice focuses on personalized guidance and education, helping patients understand how nutrition supports their individual health needs."

Plate of Wellness also confirmed that a patent-pending mobile application is in development for release later in 2026. The app will integrate food and nutrition tracking, health and wellness monitoring, and dedicated support for patients prescribed GLP-1 medications, including resources on protein intake, side effect management, and long-term nutrition planning.

Chhabra is building a clinical team to expand the practice's capacity. All services are provided through telehealth, allowing patients to schedule sessions from any location within the practice's service area.

Plate of Wellness is accepting new patients ahead of its July launch. Additional information is available at www.plateofwellness.com.

About Plate of Wellness

Plate of Wellness is a telehealth nutrition counseling practice headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. The practice serves patients across more than 38 states with services including medical nutrition therapy, weight management, family nutrition, gut and hormonal health, and chronic condition support. A patent-pending mobile application integrating food tracking, health monitoring, and GLP-1 patient support is scheduled for release later in 2026.

Additional information is available at www.plateofwellness.com

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