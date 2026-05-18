Bromley Industrial Partners Expands Florida Platform with 200,000-Square-Foot Clearwater Industrial Acquisition

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bromley Industrial Partners, the industrial investment platform of Tampa-based Bromley Companies, announced the acquisition of a two-building, 200,000-square-foot industrial complex located at 14450 and 14480 62nd Street North in Clearwater, FL. The seller was Blue Steel Development. The property traded for $23.5 million, with financing provided by BankUnited.

The acquisition represents Bromley Industrial Partners’ largest industrial transaction in the Tampa Bay region to date and reflects the firm’s continued expansion of its Florida-focused industrial platform. The deal aligns with the firm’s strategy of targeting supply-constrained urban infill industrial assets that support last-mile distribution, local manufacturing, and essential service businesses, particularly tenants with location-dependent operations and long-term occupancy needs.

Bromley Industrial Partners was launched as a dedicated industrial investment platform rooted in decades of real estate investment, development, and the ownership and operation of logistics-oriented real estate throughout the Southeast. Bromley previously owned and operated a pallet recycling business headquartered in Haines City, Florida with operations spanning more than 40 industrial properties throughout the Southeast. This operational background provides Bromley with a differentiated understanding of service-oriented industrial real estate and the tenants that occupy it.

In Tampa Bay, Bromley Companies is best known as the master developer behind Midtown Tampa, the award-winning $1 billion mixed-use district connecting the Westshore and Downtown corridors with 1.8 million square feet of retail, residential, hospitality, and Class A office space. Bromley Industrial Partners is headquartered at the Loft Office building at Midtown Tampa where its property management, finance, and construction teams are based.

“Florida continues to stand out as one of the most compelling industrial markets in the country due to its population growth, infrastructure investment, and long-term economic expansion,” said Nicholas Haines, CEO of Bromley Industrial Partners. “Clearwater is exactly the type of submarket we’re targeting: dense, supply-constrained, and serving tenants whose operations are tied to location. This acquisition is representative of the strategy we are building across Florida as we continue scaling the platform.”

Pinellas County remains one of Florida’s most supply-constrained industrial submarkets, with limited land available for new development. Vacancy is approximately 5.1%, with average triple-net (NNN) rents around $11 per square foot. The area’s density and central location make it especially well-suited for last-mile distribution, light manufacturing, and local service providers that rely on proximity to customers and infrastructure.

Bromley currently has multiple additional properties under contract and LOIs and is actively pursuing acquisitions across major submarkets statewide, including Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa Bay, and South Florida as it continues building a statewide portfolio targeted at 20 to 30 industrial assets.

Bromley’s broader industrial portfolio also includes assets in Greenville, SC and Atlanta, GA, where the firm has demonstrated a proven ability to drive rent growth and create value through hands-on leasing, property upgrades, and asset management strategies.

“Florida’s industrial fundamentals remain among the strongest in the country, and we are continuing to see high-quality opportunities emerge across every major market in the state,” said Neal McGraw, COO and CFO of Bromley Industrial Partners. “We have several additional properties currently under LOI, and we are moving aggressively to grow our footprint while remaining disciplined in our acquisition strategy.”

Bromley targets Class B/C industrial assets ranging from $5 million to $25 million in individual deal size, with a focus on urban infill locations near ports, airports, and major highway corridors. The firm’s vertically integrated platform includes in-house acquisitions, asset management, property management, construction, and operational oversight capabilities, enabling Bromley to identify off-market opportunities and execute efficiently in competitive situations.

Bromley’s long-standing relationships throughout the Southeast, combined with its operational experience in service-oriented industrial real estate, provide the firm with a differentiated ability to source opportunities, understand tenant needs, and create value through hands-on execution.

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About Bromley Industrial Partners

Bromley Industrial Partners is a Tampa, Florida-based real estate investment firm focused on acquiring Class B/C urban in-fill industrial properties throughout Florida. With over $1 billion in assets under management and a history spanning more than 50 years across asset classes including industrial, office, residential, and mixed-use, Bromley brings deep operational expertise and a proven track record of value creation to the industrial sector. The firm's current Florida industrial strategy targets a portfolio of 20 to 30 assets, with a goal of assembling a scaled, geographically diversified portfolio across the state's major growth markets. For more information, visit bromco.com .

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