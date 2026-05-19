Robotic Combat Sports: The Next Evolution Of Entertainment Sports, Launched In Malaysia By Local Startup

SCL: First Light event announcement poster. Local public figures Papizak and Bibian Leong to face off at SCL: First Light Professional Fighters Aiman Abu Bakar and Isaac Quinn Lee from different sports to face off in SCL: First Light.

Following its debut teaser at the Base Batches 003 demo day, Shadow Combat League unveils the next step toward a new era of sports entertainment

Every generation gets a new form of sport. Television created modern boxing, the internet created esports, and robotics will create the next global spectator competition.” — Joseph Saw, Chief Technology Officer of SCL

KUALA LUMPUR, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local startup project Shadow Combat League (SCL) announced an upcoming global livestream event featuring teleoperated robotic combat matches, marking the latest milestone in the company’s vision to establish robotic combat sports as a new category of competitive entertainment.

The concept was first showcased publicly at the recent Base Batches 003: Robotic Track by Virtuals Protocol Demo Day, a hackathon held in Network School, Johor Bahru. The hackathon allowed global incubator startups to showcase their robotics-driven initiatives, with hackathon winners and their projects to be presented at Base headquarters in San Francisco, USA. SCL placed 2nd, and will be bringing the next era of sports entertainment to the driving force of the industry.

REAL ROBOTS, REAL COMBAT

SCL’s livestream will showcase real bipedal robots teleoperated by human pilots in real time. Unlike autonomous robotics demonstrations which cycle through pre-scripted movements, the teleoperation by human fighters introduces robots with faster, dynamic, and more reactive reflexes.

“Currently, combat sports are limited to fighters within their own weight class or specific style. Mixing fighters from different arts can lead to serious injuries or worse. However, SCL removes the risks and allows for greater freedom of spectacle.” – Peter Davis, Chief Content Officer of SCL.

Pilots taking part in the upcoming global live stream include local public figures PapiZak and Bibian Leong, professional Muay Thai fighter Isaac Quinn Lee, professional boxer and reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia Super Featherweight Champion Aiman Abu Bakar, and more.

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE

In parallel with its live entertainment initiatives, SCL is also developing a long-term motion data infrastructure layer designed around humanoid robotics and teleoperation systems.

On the surface, SCL is a robotic combat sports entertainment initiative. Beyond that, SCL operates as a motion data capture system to further progress the future and growth of humanoid robotics.

Robotics is the future, and motion– something that comes instinctively to humans– is the main bottleneck in adaptive robotic movement. Live combat scenarios offer the perfect opportunity to capture valuable real-time movement, reaction, balance, and combat interaction data that can contribute toward broader advancements in robotics training and embodied AI systems.

While SCL’s core will always be rooted in robotic combat and entertainment, the company ultimately aims to expand into broader sports applications through motion data capture and AI-driven robotics systems.

LIVE FROM KL TO THE WORLD

The livestream, ambitiously titled First Light: The Dawn of Robotic Combat, will present three rounds of live robotic combat matches featuring a roster of local and international talents. The livestream will be available for viewing globally on online streaming platforms for a digitally native global audience.

SCL Livestream Event Details

Date: 23 May, Saturday

Time: 9am (GMT +8)

Platforms: SCL website, Youtube, X, Kick

SCL views robotic combat sports not only as a competitive format, but as a long-term platform for audience participation, creator ecosystems, sponsorship activation, and future sports media development. The industry has its sights set on the potential for fresh entertainment.

For the debut livestream, SCL will be supported by presenting sponsors Upshot, Foresight, and Clipur, and additionally supported by sponsors Solenne, NeoSoul, Just Build, and RE-GEN.

SCL Demo at Base Batches 003 Robotics Track

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