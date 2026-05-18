KIMITAKE Unveils 'PROSPER': A New Fine Jewelry Collection Inspired by Ancient Talismans and Modern Resonance

Flora Necklace

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KIMITAKE proudly announces the launch of PROSPER, a new fine jewelry collection that embodies an invisible yet enduring force, one that has captivated humanity since ancient times. Rooted in the belief that beauty can protect, guide, and invite fortune, PROSPER reinterprets the philosophy of talismans through refined, contemporary design.

“In this world, there exists a mysterious and unseen force,” shares designer Kimio Fukutani. “Since ancient times, humanity has sought a beauty that protects. PROSPER gives form to that quiet power, an energy that brings harmony, safeguards the wearer, and gently aligns one’s path with fortune.”

Each piece in the PROSPER collection is designed as more than adornment. Through luminous stones, interlacing curves, and a delicate balance of light and form, the collection expresses symbols of luck, prosperity, protection, and connection. At the heart of PROSPER are two distinct collections: Flora and Aura.

Flora: The Bloom of Fortune

Inspired by the Roman goddess of flowers and spring, Flora is a celebration of renewal, possibility, and the quiet magic of new beginnings.

As a child, Kimio was captivated by myths and legends—stories of golden apples granting eternal youth, fairy dust enabling flight, and magical objects that fulfilled wishes. From this early sense of wonder came a lifelong aspiration: to create jewelry that embodies a “form of miracle.”

The Flora collection brings that vision to life with this 4 piece collection consisting of a ring, bracelet, necklace and earrings. Flora brings together culturally rich symbols of luck and renewal by uniting the four-leaf clover, an American emblem of good fortune, with the Japanese cherry blossom, representing new beginnings. This harmonious design is elevated through the thoughtful use of meaningful gemstones: a soft pink diamond set on a cherry blossom petal evokes love and connection, while a central yellow diamond symbolizes hope and success. The clover’s leaves are adorned with malachite, historically regarded as a protective and healing stone. A subtle five-pointed star completes the design, reinforcing themes of life, protection, and universal harmony.



Aura: The Resonance of Presence

In contrast to traditional ideals of perfection, Aura explores a deeper, more intimate understanding of beauty, one that emerges through connection and resonance.

“AURA does not speak of perfected beauty,” Kimio explains. “It speaks of what arises when one presence encounters another.”

At the core of the Aura collection are exceptional Akoya pearls sourced from Uwajima City in Japan renowned as the “Town of Pearls.” Cultivated in the calm, nutrient-rich waters of the Uwajima Sea, these pearls are celebrated for their luminous teri - a soft, iridescent glow with remarkable depth and nuance.

Within Aura, the natural characteristics of each pearl with its subtle irregularities, surface textures, and variations in luster, are not seen as imperfections, but as records of time and interaction with the natural world. These qualities give rise to what the collection calls its “aura”—a presence that reveals itself only in moments of true resonance.

The Aura collection consists of pearl bracelets and a draped earring which are offered in both ivory and iridescent silver-gray pearls. All Aura pieces are available for customization with 18k initials that are hand laid into the pearl with a diamond accent.

The PROSPER collection ranges from $1,050 to $6,900 USD and will be available May 20, 2026 exclusively at the KIMITAKE boutique and Catherine Bloom for Nordstrom.

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About KIMITAKE

KIMITAKE is a fine jewelry house rooted in the poetry of human connection and the enduring spirit of Japanese tradition. Inspired by the miracle of birth, the serendipity of encounters, and the emotions that arise through them, KIMITAKE celebrates the invisible threads that bind people together.At the heart of the brand lies “wa no kokoro,” the Japanese ethos of harmony, honoring the belief that life is shaped through relationships, mutual support, and shared experience. Blending traditional craftsmanship with modern sensibility, KIMITAKE presents meticulously crafted pieces that capture both timeless beauty and personal significance. Its collections—including Birth, Links, and Harmony—reflect key moments and connections in life.

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