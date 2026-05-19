Ridgeline Timepieces Announces Limited Darby Edition Unit Watch Benefiting Three Rangers Foundation

Darby Unit Watch

Purpose-built for the Ranger community, the Darby Edition is limited to 300 pieces, with $100 from every watch sold donated to Three Rangers Foundation.

ALEXANDRIA , VA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ridgeline Timepieces has announced the Darby Edition Unit Watch, a limited-production automatic watch created for the Ranger community and built with a direct mission of support. Limited to just 300 pieces, the Darby Edition was purposely designed for Rangers, designed and assembled by a Ranger, with proof of service in the Regiment required for purchase. For every Darby Edition Unit Watch sold, Ridgeline Timepieces will donate $100 to Three Rangers Foundation.

Three Rangers Foundation supports current and veteran Rangers and their families by providing experience, guidance, and vetted resources across mentorship, networking, education, financial wellness, VA benefits, and holistic fitness and wellness. The organization’s work is centered on helping Rangers successfully transition, build strong support networks, and thrive beyond their military service.

“The Darby Edition Unit Watch was created for a very specific community, by someone who understands what that service represents,” said Christopher Schneider, President of Ridgeline Timepieces. “This watch honors the Regiment, but it also supports the work being done by Three Rangers Foundation to help Rangers and their families long after the mission is complete.”

The Darby Edition combines classic military field-watch design with modern Swiss mechanical engineering. Each watch features a 40mm forged and heat-treated 316L surgical-grade stainless steel case, 200 meters of water resistance, a flat raised sapphire crystal with military-grade inner anti-reflective coating, and a Swiss La Joux-Perret G100 automatic movement with hacking and hand-winding features. The movement offers a 68-hour power reserve and is adjusted in six positions after assembly to +/-7 seconds per day or better.

Each watch includes three straps: one black Horween leather strap, one custom NATO strap, and one FKM rubber strap. Owners may personalize their Darby Edition with a blood type or call sign engraved on the left-side bump-out, along with custom engraving on the rotor. Each watch is delivered in a custom Evergreen Toughbox SE57 watch case.

The Darby Edition is available with an HV1200 hard coating included as standard, or with an optional black PVD coating for an additional $150. The total price is $1,500, including free worldwide shipping.

Additional information is available at ridgelinetimepieces.com.

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