ICYMI: Governor Shapiro Attends PGA Championship, Highlights Pennsylvania’s Economic Competitiveness, Strength of Tourism Across the Commonwealth

“Golf itself does $6.5 billion each year and hospitality and tourism is billions and billions more than that. It is a huge part of our economy.” – Governor Josh Shapiro

“The restaurants are doing really well. Everybody I’ve talked to has had something good to say about this tournament from start to finish.” — Sheila Turner-Hilliard, President of the Newtown Square Business Association

“We know last year in Delaware County itself we had an increase of 100,000 visitors over the previous year 2024. So you bring in an event like this, it’s only going to add to those numbers.” – Steve Byrne, Executive Director of Visit Delco.

The Shapiro Administration invested $2.4 million to support the success of the 2026 PGA Championship.

Newtown Square, PA – On Saturday, Governor Josh Shapiro attended the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Delaware County, where he met with CEOs, business leaders, and local officials to attract more private sector investment; highlight Pennsylvania as a premier destination for tourism, business, and world-class events; and work to grow the economy.

Under the Governor’s leadership, Visit PA and BusinessPA are leveraging the international spotlight at the 108th PGA Championship to promote Pennsylvania as The Great American Getaway and one of the best states in the nation for businesses looking to grow and succeed.

The Shapiro Administration invested $2.4 million to support the success of the 2026 PGA Championship including $1.5 million through the Sports Marketing and Tourism Account Program (SMAT) and $900,000 through the 2026 Marquis Events Program.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has secured $41 billion in private sector investments while creating nearly 23,000 new jobs across the Commonwealth.

Here’s what Pennsylvanians are reading about the Governor’s visit to Aronomink to bring more private investment to communities across the Commonwealth:

Philadelphia Business Journal: Gov. Josh Shapiro says Pennsylvania has more major corporate investments on the way

ABC27: Shapiro talks economic impact of major sporting events at PGA Championship

The Philadelphia Inquirer: The PGA Championship didn’t boost all Newtown Square small businesses

WHYY: PGA Championship week tees off at Newtown Square’s Aronimink Golf Club

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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