Aperture Pet & Life Announces Edward Kolodzieski as Chairman and CEO, Promotes Ashley Freeman to SVP, Communications

Aperture's family of world-class aquatics manufactured brands. Aquariums in one of BRStv’s video studios used for aquarium education and content creation. Aperture's family of e-commerce and educational brands serving the aquatics community.

Veteran global retail and e-commerce executive to lead Aperture’s next phase with expanded initiatives focused on innovation, sustainability and industry growth

Over the past year, we’ve been focused on strengthening the business for long-term growth while being very mindful of the fragile marine environment on our planet.” — Edward Kolodzieski, Chairman and CEO of Aperture Pet & Life

GOLDEN VALLEY, MN, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aperture Pet & Life , the parent company of leading aquatics brands including AquaIllumination, AquaReady, BulkReefSupply.com , EcoTech Marine, HelloReef and Neptune Systems, today announced that global business executive and lifelong aquarist Edward Kolodzieski has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer since mid-2025, where he has been quietly building the team and infrastructure to scale growth across Aperture’s business.The announcement reflects Aperture’s commitment to the future of aquatics and its dedication to serving the industry through premium products, educational platforms and sustainable practices that support the long-term health of marine environments.“Over the past year, we’ve been focused on strengthening the business for long-term growth while being very mindful of the fragile marine environment on our planet,” said Edward Kolodzieski. “Aperture is uniquely positioned to make it easier to keep aquariums with a high rate of success, which is better for both aquarists and the animals they care for.”Kolodzieski brings decades of global leadership experience across retail, e-commerce, supply chain and consumer products industries. In addition to leading Aperture Pet & Life, he currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Leopard Capital Partners, a business advisory firm specializing in high-growth businesses, turnarounds and strategic partnerships across retail, e-commerce and digital media sectors.He also serves on the Board of Directors of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), a global B2B e-commerce marketplace platform focused on sustainability and asset lifecycle management. Kolodzieski retired from Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT), where he held multiple senior executive leadership positions, including Executive Vice President of Global Sourcing, Chief Operating Officer of Walmart International, and Chairman and CEO of Walmart Japan/SEIYU LTD.He has been recognized by the National Association of Corporate Directors as a NACD Board Governance Leader and has served as Chairman of the Board of both public and privately held companies ranging from rapid growth startups to multi-billion-dollar operations.Beyond business leadership, Kolodzieski is passionate about protecting marine environments. His commitment stems from a lifetime spent around the water and from having the opportunity to dive reefs around the world firsthand. As a young hobbyist, he maintained multiple aquariums and bred fish from an early age. Today, he and his wife, Terry, personally maintain a 3,000-gallon Indo-Pacific reef aquarium in their home, which they have cared for together for more than a decade.“Seeing reefs in their natural environment gives you a deep appreciation for how extraordinary and fragile these ecosystems truly are,” said Kolodzieski. “I believe sustainable aquarium keeping can help more people experience the connection between an aquarium and the environments that inspire it.”The company also announced the promotion of Ashley Freeman to Senior Vice President, Communications and Customer Success, a newly expanded leadership role focused on connecting Aperture’s brands and expertise with aquarists and the broader aquatics industry.Freeman brings a diverse communications and marketing background spanning journalism, public relations, digital marketing and e-commerce. Prior to joining Aperture four years ago, she held leadership positions in marketing and e-commerce at omnichannel retailer Office Depot & OfficeMax, including leading large-scale digital marketing initiatives, content strategy and customer engagement programs.“Ashley is uniquely qualified to communicate with the customers we serve,” said Kolodzieski. “As Aperture continues expanding how we support aquarists, key wholesalers and local fish stores, her experience and leadership will be instrumental in helping us stay closely connected with the aquatics community.”Freeman is also an active hobbyist herself, maintaining a HelloReef aquarium featuring a pair of clownfish raised in one of the BRStv studio’s aquariums along with a collection of beginner-friendly corals that were “fragged,” or propagated, from existing coral colonies in the office.“One of the things that makes this company special is the knowledge and passion our teams have for both the hobby and the people and animals within it,” said Ashley Freeman. “We have many expert aquarists who have shared their knowledge with me, and I’m thrilled for us to help more people experience the joy of keeping thriving aquariums.”The announcement follows Aperture’s focus on sustainable aquatics, including the recent expansion of responsibly sourced and aquacultured animals through Bulk Reef Supply.About ApertureAperture Pet & Life is a manufacturer, online retailer, and distributor of products and solutions for the aquatics industry. It operates BulkReefSupply.com, the leading online marketplace for saltwater aquarists, offering products and education for both saltwater and freshwater aquarium keeping.Through its brands—AquaIllumination, AquaReady, EcoTech Marine, HelloReef and Neptune Systems—and its educational platforms, including the BRStv YouTube channel, Aperture supports aquarists around the world in building and maintaining successful aquariums through innovative products, expert guidance, and a commitment to responsible animal care and sustainable practices.

Aperture’s commitment to sustainable aquatics includes expanded offerings of aquacultured fish and corals from ORA, a pioneer in marine aquaculture.

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