BAS Part Sales Launches Core Exchange Program to Bring More Transparency to Aircraft Parts Sourcing

GREELEY, CO, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BAS Part Sales, LLC is thrilled to announce the launch of its Core Exchange Program , a new offering designed to make exchange aircraft parts easier to find, evaluate, purchase, and return through a more transparent online process. Built around the company’s established e-commerce model, the program gives aircraft owners, operators, repair stations, and maintenance teams access to eligible exchange aircraft components with published pricing, detailed listings, high-resolution photos of actual units, online checkout, fast shipping, and clear core return terms.According to the company, for many maintenance teams, sourcing exchange components has traditionally involved a slow chain of calls, emails, quote requests, availability checks, and uncertainty around condition or lead times. Each unanswered question can create another delay, especially when an aircraft is grounded or a shop is working against a tight maintenance schedule. BAS Part Sales developed the Core Exchange Program to reduce that friction by placing the most important buying information online before the customer has to ask for it.At its core, the program builds on the foundation that has shaped BAS Part Sales since its early growth: making aviation parts visible, searchable, and ready to move. The company recovers aircraft that are no longer airworthy or practical to return to service, carefully disassembles them, and turns usable components into organized inventory for the active aircraft fleet. Through this model, parts that may otherwise sit idle or disappear into a slow supply network become available to customers who need practical sourcing options.With the Core Exchange Program, BAS is extending that same structure into a part of the aviation market that has often remained gated and quote-heavy. Customers can view available exchange units, review condition details, see photos of the actual component, understand the price, and complete the purchase through a modern online process. The goal is to support faster decisions, more predictable maintenance planning, and a clearer experience for buyers who depend on accurate information.“Traditional core exchange is often slow, gated, and unclear, and that creates real challenges for shops and operators trying to keep aircraft moving,” says Clinton McJenkin, Director of Sales and Marketing at BAS Part Sales. “Our goal with this program is to remove unnecessary back-and-forth by putting the critical buying information online upfront. Customers can see the unit, understand the terms, know the price, and move forward with more confidence.”“BAS was built to challenge the old aircraft parts model by making real inventory easier to find, understand, and purchase,” states Jared Boles, Founder and President of BAS Part Sales. “The Core Exchange Program is a natural extension of that system. It is backed by organized operations, available inventory, fulfillment support, and a team that understands how important speed and clarity are when customers are working to keep aircraft in service.”The launch also reflects BAS Part Sales’ continued investment in technology, inventory organization, and customer support. Founded in 2012 as a one-man operation in Greeley, Colorado, the company has grown into a multi-state business with more than 70 team members and a global customer base. Its online storefront includes a large inventory of airplane parts for models dating back to the 1940s, with detailed product information, secure purchasing, and shipping support to customers around the world.The Core Exchange Program is now available through BAS Part Sales at https://baspartsales.com/core-exchange/ About BAS Part SalesBAS Part Sales is an aviation parts supplier and e-commerce brand serving aircraft owners, operators, repair stations, and maintenance teams worldwide. Founded in 2012 as an extension of Beegles Aircraft Service and later established as its own entity by Jared Boles, BAS Part Sales has grown from a one-man operation in Greeley, Colorado, into a multi-state company with more than 70 team members. The company specializes in recovering and disassembling aircraft that are no longer airworthy or practical to return to service, turning usable components into real, organized, available inventory. BAS Part Sales offers a modern online shopping experience for aircraft parts, including detailed listings, high-resolution product imagery, published pricing, secure online checkout, fast shipping, practical customer support, and a 90-day money-back guarantee.

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