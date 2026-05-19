Arete Named SentinelOne 2026 Incident Response Partner of the Year

Arete proudly announced that it has been named Incident Response Partner of the Year by SentinelOne® for the second consecutive year.

This recognition underscores our shared commitment to help organizations recover quickly, minimize impact, and strengthen cyber resilience.” — Dr. Vinny Sakore, SVP, Commercial Strategy and Growth

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arete proudly announced that it has been named Incident Response Partner of the Year by SentinelOne® (NYSE: S), the AI Security leader, for the second consecutive year. Presented at PartnerOne Summit, SentinelOne’s annual partner event, the award recognizes Arete for its excellence in providing world-class cyber defense to enterprises of all sizes with the AI-powered, Singularity™ Platform . Selected from a competitive pool of international Global Systems Integrators (GSIs), advisory firms, and cybersecurity service providers, Arete distinguished itself through frontline innovation and the rapid deployment of SentinelOne’s platform during incident response engagements.With a focus on rapid response, Arete deploys SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform to contain threats and restore business operations within days, reducing business interruption for critical industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and the public sector. This commitment to swift response has saved organizations billions in business interruption costs and protected millions of jobs.“Our partners are at the center of redefining cybersecurity in the age of AI. As the industry shifts toward AI-native security, our partners are leading that transformation alongside us,” said Brian Lanigan, SVP, Head of Global Partner Ecosystem at SentinelOne. “With their deep cybersecurity expertise and proven success deploying SentinelOne’s autonomous platform, Arete is helping organizations stay ahead of an evolving threat landscape. We are proud to recognize their contributions and continued commitment to securing the future of business.”The 2026 North American PartnerOne Awards recognize forward-thinking organizations that partner with SentinelOne to deliver groundbreaking innovations that create value for our mutual customers and fuel our collective success.“Arete is honored to be named SentinelOne’s Incident Response Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year. Since 2018, Arete and SentinelOne have collaborated to provide intelligence-led detection, response, and resilience capabilities,” says Vinny Sakore, Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Growth at Arete. “This recognition underscores our shared commitment to help organizations recover quickly, minimize impact, and strengthen cyber resilience.”About AreteArete helps organizations stay ahead of cyber threats with standardized, intelligence-led detection, response, resolution, and resilience capabilities. Leveraging data from thousands of engagements, we operationalize cyber intelligence to drive defensible decisions across response, remediation, recovery, and payment. During an incident, Arete restores business operations faster than the industry average, saving billions in business interruption. Our managed and advisory services leverage real-time data to identify threats earlier, mitigate potential data security-related risks, and help companies strengthen their cyber resilience. Learn more at areteir.com

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