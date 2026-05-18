Dubai and Abu Dhabi at the Center of Global Opportunity as Their Definitive Digital Identities Enter Placement Process

Dubai.com and AbuDhabi.com—Two of the Most Important Geographic Digital Assets in the World—Now Available Through Exclusive Brokerage

To represent Dubai.com and AbuDhabi.com is not simply about facilitating a transaction—it is about helping determine the long-term digital stewardship of two of the most important cities in the world.” — Fred Mercaldo, Exclusive Broker

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a rare and highly strategic development, two of the most powerful geographic digital assets globally— Dubai.com and AbuDhabi.com —are being made available for selective strategic discussions for the first time through an exclusive brokerage mandate held by Omni World Media , led by veteran domain strategist Fred Mercaldo.Representing the digital identities of two of the most dynamic, visionary, and economically influential cities in the world, these assets are expected to attract a highly selective group of qualified buyers, including sovereign wealth funds, institutional investors, national champions, and global platform operators aligned with long-term regional growth strategies.Two Cities. Two Global Gateways. One Strategic Opportunity.Dubai and Abu Dhabi are not merely cities—they are globally recognized brands synonymous with innovation, investment, luxury, and forward-thinking leadership.Dubai stands as a premier global hub for tourism, finance, trade, and technology, drawing tens of millions of international visitors annually and serving as a gateway between East and West.Abu Dhabi, as the capital of the United Arab Emirates, represents stability, sovereign strength, and long-term vision, supported by some of the world’s most sophisticated investment institutions and national development strategies.Together, these cities anchor one of the most important economic and geopolitical regions in the world.Dubai.com and AbuDhabi.com represent the definitive digital expressions of these global brands—assets that, once developed, have the potential to serve as:* Global demand engines for tourism, hospitality, and travel* Centralized platforms for investment, real estate, and business development* National digital infrastructure layers for media, commerce, and engagement* Long-term strategic assets aligned with generational wealth and sovereign positioningA Discreet, Institutional ProcessGiven the scale, sensitivity, and strategic importance of these assets, Omni World Media has confirmed that there will be no broad public marketing campaign.This announcement—along with this press release—will represent the only public communication regarding their availability.All subsequent engagement will occur through private, invitation-only discussions with a carefully curated group of highly qualified counterparties aligned with the long-term strategic positioning of these assets.Fred Mercaldo on the Significance of the Mandate“This is one of the most meaningful assignments of my career,” said Fred Mercaldo, Founder and CEO of Omni World Media.“To represent Dubai.com and AbuDhabi.com is not simply about facilitating a transaction—it is about helping determine the long-term digital stewardship of two of the most important cities in the world.”“These are generational assets. There is only one Dubai.com. There is only one AbuDhabi.com. The responsibility to ensure they are placed with the right ownership group—one that understands both their global significance and their long-term potential—is something we take very seriously.”On Strategic Alignment and Long-Term VisionMercaldo emphasized that the process will prioritize alignment over expediency.“Our objective is not to ‘sell’ these assets in the traditional sense,” he continued. “It is to ensure they are placed into the hands of organizations or institutions that view them as long-term infrastructure—platforms capable of supporting economic growth, global engagement, and national identity for decades to come.”“The owners believe these assets should be developed and positioned with a long term strategic vision.”A Rare Asset Class in a New Digital EraAs global economies continue to digitize, ownership of exact-match, category-defining domain names at the city and national level has emerged as a new class of digital real estate—assets that combine scarcity, brand authority, and monetization potential at scale.Unlike traditional media or marketing channels, these domains offer:* Permanent ownership* Global recognition* Direct traffic acquisition* Platform-level monetization opportunitiesIn this context, Dubai.com and AbuDhabi.com stand among the most valuable and irreplaceable assets available anywhere in the world.Selective Engagement with Global LeadersOmni World Media will be engaging privately with a limited number of qualified parties, including:* Sovereign wealth funds and government-linked entities* National tourism and economic development authorities* Global hospitality, aviation, and infrastructure operators* Institutional investors and family offices* Strategic technology and media platformsEach discussion will be conducted under strict confidentiality, with the objective of identifying a long-term steward capable of fully realizing the potential of these assets.A Defining Moment for Digital OwnershipThe availability of Dubai.com and AbuDhabi.com represents a defining moment in the evolution of digital asset ownership.In a world where global attention, commerce, and identity are increasingly shaped online, control of a city’s definitive digital presence carries unprecedented strategic value.As Mercaldo concluded:“These are not just domain names—they are the digital front doors to two of the most important cities on Earth.”Confidential InquiriesQualified parties interested in entering into private discussions are invited to contact:Fred MercaldoOmni World Media📩 FM@OmniWorldMedia.comAbout Omni World Media and Fred MercaldoOmni World Media is a boutique digital asset brokerage and advisory firm specializing in category-defining domain names, iconic geographic brands, and premium digital real estate. The firm represents a select portfolio of some of the world’s most valuable and recognizable digital brands, with a focus on assets capable of supporting media, tourism, commerce, investment, economic development, technology, and long-term platform growth.Founded by veteran digital asset broker Fred Mercaldo, Omni World Media brings more than three decades of experience in acquiring, developing, marketing, and brokering premium domain names and online brands. Mercaldo has been involved in numerous high-value domain transactions and is recognized for positioning exact-match domains as strategic digital infrastructure rather than conventional web addresses.Omni World Media’s representation has included major geographic and category-defining assets such as NewYork.com, TheUnitedStates.com, TheMiddleEast.com, LosAngeles.com, SanDiego.com, DistrictOfColumbia.com, Beef.com, IVF.com, Product.com, Development.com, Brussels.com, Prague.com, and other exceptional global digital brands.Through confidential outreach, strategic positioning, investor-grade marketing, and access to qualified global buyers, Omni World Media works with domain owners, investors, family offices, corporations, sovereign-linked entities, media groups, tourism organizations, and entrepreneurs seeking to acquire or monetize irreplaceable digital assets.

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