TAC InfoSec Emerges Among the World’s Most Profitable Cybersecurity Companies with 53.8% EBITDA Margin in FY26

FY26 Financial Highlights TAC InfoSec Emerges Among the World’s Most Profitable Cybersecurity Companies

FY26 revenue increases 88% YoY, validating TAC’s automation-led cybersecurity platform model

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAC InfoSec Limited (NSE:TAC) today announced its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2026, delivering a year of profitable scale, strong operating leverage, and global cybersecurity growth.

For FY26, TAC InfoSec reported Revenue from Operations of ₹57.26 Cr, reflecting 88% year-on-year growth. The Company delivered EBITDA of ₹30.75 Cr, up 81% YoY, with an EBITDA margin of 53.8%. Profit After Tax stood at ₹26.35 Cr, up 78% YoY, with PAT margin maintained at 46.1% despite the end of the tax holiday and taxes being paid during the year.

Profitable Scale, Tax-Normalized Earnings FY26 was a defining year for TAC InfoSec as the Company maintained strong profitability even after-tax normalization. The Company’s PAT margin remained at 46.1%, compared to 46.0% in FY25, despite the expiry of the tax holiday and tax payment during FY26.

This reinforces that TAC InfoSec’s profitability is driven by core operating performance, automation-led delivery, and platform leverage, rather than one-time tax benefits or non-operating income. TAC InfoSec’s FY26 profitability was driven primarily by core operations.

Strong Cash Conversion

The Company collected ₹45.64 Cr against FY26 invoicing, representing approximately 80% of FY26 operating revenue. This reflects strong collection discipline as the business scaled across enterprise, developer, Web3, and international customer segments.

Global Profitability Context

Based on available public benchmarks, TAC InfoSec’s FY26 margin profile ranks among the strongest in the global cybersecurity industry. Global investors typically compare cybersecurity companies on operating profitability, where TAC’s 53.8% EBITDA margin places it among the highest profitability cohorts.

The Company notes that global peer comparisons are based on publicly available metrics across different fiscal years, accounting standards, and GAAP/non GAAP definitions. TAC’s positioning as “among the world’s most profitable cybersecurity companies” is directional and should not be read as a formal global ranking.

Management Comment

Trishneet Arora, Founder & CEO, TAC InfoSec Limited, said:

“FY26 validates the strength of TAC’s automation-led cybersecurity platform. We delivered 88% operating revenue growth while maintaining 53.8% EBITDA margin and 46.1% PAT margin even after-tax normalization. This is proof that TAC is not only growing fast, but growing profitably and globally. Our focus remains on scalable cybersecurity, strong execution, disciplined profitability, and long-term shareholder value creation.”

Platform-Led Growth

TAC InfoSec continues to scale as an automation-led cybersecurity platform, with ESOF at the core of its vulnerability management, application security, and cyber-risk offerings. The Company’s platform architecture is supported by multiple growth engines, including ESOF, Socify.ai,and CyberScope.

In FY26, TAC also continued building on earlier strategic developments, including its expanding global customer base, CyberScope integration, U.S. and Canada R&D growth initiatives, and the evolution of Socify.ai as a compliance automation player.

The Company has delivered on key commitments made in 2025, including scaling its customer base toward 10,000+ clients, expanding across 100+ countries, maintaining high profitability, and strengthening its position as a global cybersecurity platform.

FY26 results demonstrate TAC InfoSec’s ability to combine high growth, stable margins, strong cash conversion, operating-led earnings quality, and global cybersecurity relevance. The Company believes its performance reflects the strength of its scalable platform model and its ability to deliver profitable growth in one of the world’s most critical technology sectors.

About TAC Security (TAC InfoSec Limited) – NSE: TAC

TAC Security is a publicly listed global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability

management. Serving 10,000+ clients across 100+ countries, the company is among the world’s

largest vulnerability management providers by client count. Its flagship platform, ESOF (Enterprise

Security in One Framework), enables cyber risk quantification, vulnerability assessment, and AIdriven

security analysis. TAC Security holds certifications including CREST, and ISO standards, and

partners with global technology companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Meta.

For more details, please contact:

Group Corporate Communications | TAC Security | media@tacsecurity.com

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