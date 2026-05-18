C3aLabs Secures Angel Investment to Pioneer Agentic AI for Financial Services Industry

C3aLabs secures angel funding to scale Agentic AI for wealth management and financial services firms.

Our Agentic AI executes sophisticated workflows so advisors can focus on high-value client relationships.” — C3aLabs Founding Team

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- C3aLabs , a leading New York-based technology firm specializing in high-performance artificial intelligence, today announced the successful closing of an undisclosed angel funding round. The investment was led by a consortium of prominent angel investors.The fresh capital will be used to accelerate the rollout of C3aLabs’ Agentic AI platform, specifically designed for the Wealth Management and Financial Services sector. Unlike standard automated advisors, C3aLabs’ AI agents act as autonomous collaborators for wealth managers—capable of performing complex financial analysis, real-time portfolio rebalancing, and personalized client reporting with unprecedented speed and accuracy."The wealth management industry is at a tipping point where simple automation is no longer enough," said the Founding Team at C3aLabs. "Our Agentic AI doesn't just process data; it executes sophisticated workflows that free up advisors to focus on high-value client relationships. This investment allows us to scale our footprint in the world's most dynamic financial markets."Expanding the Horizon C3aLabs plans to utilize the funding for:● Market Expansion.● Product Innovation● Engineering TalentAbout C3aLabsHeadquartered in New Jersey, C3aLabs is a premier AI innovation hub focused on bringing "Agentic" capabilities to the enterprise. By combining cutting-edge LLM orchestration with deep domain expertise in financial services, C3aLabs helps wealth management and Financial Services firms reduce operational overhead and deliver superior client outcomes through autonomous, compliant and ethical AI.

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