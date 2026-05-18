TeamCentral Launches Central AI and CORBI™ to Turn Enterprise AI Agents Into Secure, Governed Business Execution

Central Ai + Corbi unify enterprise systems, secure AI connectivity and orchestrate AI agents from conversation to execution. TeamCentral

New platform combines no-code integration, unified enterprise data, role-based security and MCP connectivity to move AI from insight to action across systems

Central AI gives firms, especially in the mid-market, a foundation for AI execution. It connects systems, secures the data, and gives AI agents the governed context to move conversation to action.” — Marc Johnson, Co-Founder and CEO of TeamCentral

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TeamCentral today announced the official launch of Central AI , a patent-pending enterprise AI agent platform designed to help organizations become AI-ready by connecting, securing, and activating data across the systems that run their business.Built on TeamCentral’s No-Code Integration Platform, Central AI unifies data across ERP, CRM, supply chain, finance, and operational applications; applies consistent role-based governance; and provides approved AI agents with a secure way to read, reason, and execute work across enterprise systems.At the center of the platform is CORBI™ (“Cortex of Your Business”), TeamCentral’s AI agent orchestration layer. CORBI™ is designed to work alongside leading AI assistants and agents, including Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT, and Anthropic Claude, using MCP-compatible connectivity to connect AI to governed enterprise data, workflows, and business actions.“Most AI initiatives are not blocked by model quality; they are blocked by disconnected systems, inconsistent data, and fragmented security,” said Marc Johnson, Co-Founder and CEO of TeamCentral. “Central AI gives companies, especially mid-market organizations, a practical foundation for AI execution. It connects the systems, secures the data, and gives AI agents the governed context they need to move from conversation to action.”From Integration to IntelligenceTeamCentral’s journey began with a clear mission: simplify system integration and automate business processes without the cost and complexity of traditional approaches. Through Central, organizations can connect cloud and on-premises systems, automate workflows, and continuously improve data quality through synchronization, validation, and governance.Central AI builds on that foundation. The platform introduces an AI-ready operating layer that gives people and AI agents shared business context across systems, so enterprise AI can move beyond search and summarization toward governed operational execution.Central AI and CORBI™ are designed to help organizations:• Unify enterprise data and context. Central AI standardizes data across connected systems through a common business data model, giving teams and AI agents a trusted view of information across ERP, CRM, supply chain, finance, and operations.• Enforce role-based security. A unified security layer applies consistent access controls across connected data sources and workflows, helping ensure users and AI agents see and do only what they are authorized to access.• Orchestrate AI agents and business actions. CORBI™ coordinates approved AI agents, MCP-compatible connections, and enterprise workflows so AI can safely execute governed actions, not just produce recommendations.• Automate without custom code. Teams can configure integrations, workflows, and data pipelines through a no-code platform while Central continuously improves data quality through normalization, validation, and monitoring.Turning AI Into ExecutionBy combining unified data, role-based security, and MCP-compatible orchestration, Central AI helps enterprises convert AI from a passive assistant into an execution layer for business operations. Potential use cases include supply chain exception management, order and inventory workflows, finance and operations reconciliation, customer and vendor data synchronization, and operational alerting.Availability and Early AccessCentral AI is available immediately. TeamCentral is seeking early adopter partners to collaborate on real-world use cases across manufacturing, distribution, supply chain, finance, and operations.According to Andy Park, TeamCentral Co-Founder and COO/CGO, “early adopters will receive accelerated onboarding and implementation support, direct collaboration with TeamCentral product and engineering teams, early access to new MCP connectors and AI capabilities, and the opportunity to help shape the platform roadmap.”About TeamCentralTeamCentral Inc. helps organizations improve data quality, automate operations, and become AI-ready through Central, its no-code integration and data automation platform. Central connects cloud and on-premises ERP, CRM, supply chain, finance, HR, and operational systems; synchronizes data in real time; and applies governance across connected workflows. Building on this foundation, Central AI and CORBI™ enable secure AI agent orchestration, role-based access, and governed execution across the enterprise. TeamCentral serves organizations that need enterprise-scale integration and automation without the time, cost, and complexity of custom development. Learn more at teamcentral.ai.Early Adopter Inquiries: Brice Woodard | Brice.Woodard@teamcentral.ai | 402.740.9285

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