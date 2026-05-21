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Chase Plastics Launches 2nd Annual ‘Honoring Our Heroes’ Veteran Nonprofit Giving Campaign

Chase Veterans Giving Campaign

Chase Plastics

Brave men and women have sacrificed so much for our country. The 'Honoring Our Heroes' campaign is just one way to express our gratitude and support for their extraordinary service.”
— Kevin Chase, Chase Plastics CEO

CLARKSTON, MI, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chase Plastics has launched its 2nd Annual "Honoring Our Heroes" Veteran Nonprofit Giving Campaign, an initiative supporting veteran-focused nonprofit organizations across the United States.

Following the success of last year's inaugural campaign and the company's longstanding holiday giving efforts, Chase Plastics will once again award a $2,500 donation to one deserving veteran nonprofit. Last year's campaign recognized three organizations with $2,500 donations: Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Gary Sinise Foundation, and Hero Pups.

Individuals can nominate their favorite veteran-support charity through June 19, 2026, by visiting: https://chaseplastics.com/veterans/. The selected nonprofit will be announced on July 2, 2026, on the Chase Plastics website and social media channels.

Throughout the campaign, Chase Plastics will spotlight nominated organizations on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn from Memorial Day through Independence Day to help raise awareness and encourage volunteerism.

"Our veterans have sacrificed so much in service to our country," said Kevin Chase, CEO of Chase Plastics. "This campaign is one small way we can show appreciation, give back, and shine a light on organizations doing incredible work every day for our honored veterans."

Chase Plastics supports military service members and veterans through several initiatives, including an active Adopted Soldier Program, veteran hiring efforts, and its partnership with the Yellow Ribbon Fund, which assists injured service members, caregivers, and their families.

To nominate a veteran nonprofit, visit https://chaseplastics.com/veterans/ by June 19, 2026.

Sherry Cudd
Chase Plastics Services, Inc.
+1 248-620-8333
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Chase Plastics Launches 2nd Annual ‘Honoring Our Heroes’ Veteran Nonprofit Giving Campaign

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