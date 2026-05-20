The Washington Home Grants $4.5M to 50 Organizations Supporting Older Adults in Washington, DC

Collaborative Investment Strengthens Food Security, Healthcare Access, & Social Connection Across all 8 DC Wards

By funding collaborative partnerships, community providers are able to create a reliable, easy-to-navigate pathway to support services for older adults that feels connected, not confusing.” — Crystal Townsend, MPA, Chief Executive Officer, The Washington Home

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Washington Home (TWH) is re-imagining how community impact happens in Washington, DC. Through a newly designed collaborative grant process in FY26, TWH has awarded $4.5 million in funding to 11 collaborative initiatives that unite 50 diverse community partners around: shared goals, collective accountability, and coordinated service delivery – creating a stronger, more connected support system for older adults across all eight DC Wards.Moving beyond traditional siloed funding models that invest in an organization or project, the new collaborative grant approach is designed to spark innovation, reduce duplication of services, improve service navigation and continuity, and maximize community impact. By fostering strategic partnerships and aligned solutions, TWH is accelerating efforts to improve HEALTHCARE ACCESS, reduce SOCIAL ISOLATION, expand HEALTHY FOOD ACCESS, and strengthen the development of the healthcare WORKFORCE for older adults throughout the District.FUNDING IMPACTTWH has awarded $4,521,693 to 50 nonprofit partners, expanding funding to 76% more partners than the prior fiscal year, including nine new organizations. It also strengthened hospital and community relationships, and invested in shared transportation, technology, locations, staff, and resources across the community, creating a more connected and responsive network of support for older adults.COMMUNITY BENEFITAcross DC, older adults and their caregivers often face a fragmented maze of services when seeking ways to stay healthy, connected, and independent. By funding grants with collaborative partner solutions, community providers are able to center care around the lived experience of older adults, and build a reliable, easier-to-navigate pathway to support services that feels connected, not confusing.EXPANDED REACHThe projected reach across all collaborative investments includes approximately 28,900 older adults supported through social isolation prevention efforts, 8,957 older adults served through critically ill healthcare access initiatives, and 8,600 older adults reached through healthy food access programs. These totals reflect intentional overlap across the Foundation’s priority areas, allowing older adults to access resources through coordinated entry points rather than navigating fragmented systems.GRANT SPOTLIGHTThese local organizations received funding to participate as collaborative partners in TWH’s interconnected care initiatives:Healthy Food Access Collaboration | $704,906Bread For the City, Capital Area Food Bank, Christ House, DC Central Kitchen, DC Greens, East River Family Strengthening Collaborative (ERFSC), Food For All DC, FRESHFARM, Miriam’s Kitchen, Seabury Resources for Aging, and We Are Family DC.Healthcare Workforce Pipeline | $328,602Black Women Thriving East of the River, DC Appleseed, Home Care Partners, Montgomery College, and Summa Prime.DC Village Council | $200,00013 DC Villages and new Incubator and Ambassador Sites – Fairlawn Citizen’s Association, Faith United Church, New Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church, and Zion Baptist Church.DC Ward-Based Proposals | $3,288,185Bread for the City, Brookland Senior Day Care Center, Capitol Hill Village, Christ House, Cleveland & Woodley Park Village, Dupont Circle Village, East River Strengthening Family Collaborative, East Rock Creek Village, Foggy Bottom Village, Genevieve N. Johnson Senior Center, Georgetown Village, Glover Park Village, Goods for Good, Greater Brookland Intergenerational Village, HelpAge USA, Holistic Horsemanship, Home Care Partners, Howard University – Hayes Senior Wellness Center, Iona, Jubilee Housing, Kingdom Care Senior Village, Mary’s Center, Mary’s House DC, Miriam’s Kitchen, Northwest Neighbors Village, Palisades Village, Plants & Blooms Reimagined, Prevention of Blindness Society of Metropolitan Washington, Rebuilding Together, Seabury Resources for Aging, Sibley Memorial Hospital, SOME, Story Tapestries, Unity Health Care, VIDA Senior Centers, Waterfront Village, and WildTech.ABOUT THE WASHINGTON HOMEThe Washington Home is a private foundation that provides funding to entities that create and deliver innovative, compassionate, and well-managed programs to improve the quality of life for elderly and/or terminally ill residents in the Washington, DC metropolitan area.Founded in 1888, The Washington Home, until recently, provided long-term care to residents of its nursing home facility in upper Northwest Washington, DC, hospice care to patients in their own homes, and care in the in-patient hospice wing of the nursing home.In recent years, the Board of Directors of The Washington Home directed a repositioning of the organization by ceasing hands-on care and consolidating its financial resources to be deployed for maximum impact in accordance with its longstanding mission. Learn more at www.TheWashingtonHome.org

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