Benicia Arts Festival Debuts June 6 — A Citywide Celebration Where Art Takes Over

Experience the Benicia Arts Festival on Saturday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During the Benicia Arts Festival on June 6, Benicia will transform into a citywide arts experience across 12 galleries, Arts Benicia, and surrounding venues.

Wander through a living arts district: step into galleries, meet artists, hear music drifting through courtyards and discover something unexpected. For one day, the entire city becomes the experience.” — Vickie Marchand, Benicia Art Gallery Alliance

BENECIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural Benicia Arts Festival will take place Saturday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., transforming downtown Benicia into a walkable, citywide arts experience across 12 galleries, Arts Benicia, and surrounding venues. Presented by the Benicia Art Gallery Alliance, this free public event invites visitors to step into something unexpected—not a typical street fair, but a full town operating in creative mode for a day.

Rather than building a festival from the outside in, this one starts from within. Galleries, studios, restaurants, and public spaces form a connected network that visitors explore at their own pace. Along the way, oversized floral installations create a “Bloom Trail,” guiding guests through the district and into each participating space.

Inside, the experience unfolds in layers. Artists work and exhibit in real time. Musicians fill courtyards and corners with live jazz, soul, and acoustic sets. “Sip of Art History” performances bring iconic artists to life through storytelling and character-driven moments in select venues. Floral designers create arrangements inspired by individual artworks, adding another dimension to the day.

“We’re inviting visitors to wander through a living arts district,” said Vickie Marchand, co-founder of NY2CA Gallery and member of the Benicia Art Gallery Alliance. “Step into a gallery, meet an artist, hear music drifting through a courtyard, and discover something unexpected. For one day, the entire city becomes the experience.”

The festival is free and open to the public. A complimentary vintage trolley will connect key locations, making it easy to explore the full scope of the event.

About the Benicia Art Gallery Alliance

The Benicia Art Gallery Alliance is a collaborative group of local galleries and arts organizations dedicated to promoting Benicia as a vibrant arts destination. Through shared programming and community-driven initiatives, the Alliance supports artists, fosters cultural engagement, and strengthens the city’s creative identity.

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