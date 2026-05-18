NTPA CEO DARRELL RODENBAUGH RECEIVES GOVERNOR’S LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Darrell Rodenbaugh awarded the 42nd Annual Governor’s Volunteer Lifetime Achievement Award for his work as volunteer CEO with North Texas Performing Arts

I’ve seen the impact of NTPA's programs firsthand in my own children and in thousands of others who tell us there is nothing else they’ve done that better prepared them for life.” — Darrell Rodenbaugh

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plano resident Darrell Rodenbaugh has been awarded the 42nd Annual Governor’s Volunteer Lifetime Achievement Award, one of the State of Texas’ highest honors recognizing exemplary volunteer service, for his work with North Texas Performing Arts Presented in collaboration with OneStar Foundation, the Governor’s Volunteer Awards celebrate Texans whose service demonstrates the power of volunteering to bring people together, address pressing community needs, and create lasting change.“I am honored to recognize this year’s Governor’s Volunteer Awards recipients as Texans whose commitment to service is making a lasting difference,” said Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott. “Their dedication reminds us that service has the power to unite communities, uplift neighbors, and inspire others to step forward. These honorees represent the very best of Texas.”Rodenbaugh served eight years as Board President of the North Texas Performing Arts, and is now in his eleventh year as its full-time volunteer CEO. Under his volunteer leadership, NTPA has grown twelvefold, expanded to five locations across North Texas, and now serves more than 11,000 students annually while building one of the most active and prolific community theatre programs in the region.“In his two decades of service, Darrell has built upon a vision for a local children’s theatre that began thirty five years ago and transformed it into the largest youth theatre organization in the country” says Plano Children’s Theatre Founder Sara Egelston Akers. “This recognition reflects not only his personal commitment, but the power of volunteer leadership to grow something meaningful into something extraordinary.”“Darrell’s leadership has made possible so many of our programs including NTPA Video and Film, the NTPA Deaf Theatre, and our Starcatcher Theatre for the disabled. He is the creator of our Academy, our Ten Characters and so much more” says NTPA Governing Board President Emily Johnston. “Through these and other efforts, he has enabled life-changing opportunities for thousands of young people.”“I’m proud of the team we’ve built and their passion for a vision that everyone should have the opportunity to take the stage and have their voice heard, building confidence, resilience, and character far beyond the spotlight,” said Rodenbaugh. “I’ve seen that impact firsthand in my own children and in thousands of others who tell us there is nothing else they’ve done that better prepared them for life.”“By recognizing volunteers like Darrell, we hope to inspire others to get involved and discover how service can strengthen communities and empower individuals to lead,” said Chris Bugbee, President and CEO of OneStar. “These stories show that when people step up to serve, they not only meet community needs—they build connection, understanding, and hope.”Award recipients are celebrated during National Volunteer Month in April at a special reception hosted at the Texas Governor’s Mansion, honoring their service and the ripple effect it creates throughout Texas communities.ABOUT NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTSNorth Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to developing the character of youth through quality performing arts education and family entertainment. NTPA evolved from Plano Children’s Theatre, founded three decades ago, and is now the largest youth theatre organization in the country. NTPA is headquartered at Willow Bend Center of the Arts in Plano and has additional performance and educational spaces in Fairview, Frisco, Dallas, and Southlake. Each year, NTPA provides opportunities to more than 11,000 students ages three to 18 through its “Ten Characters” leadership development program. NTPA’s professional artistic staff uses theatre, dance, music, voice, film, and TV to ignite a lifelong passion for the performing arts and guide young people on a path to becoming better citizens in our community and our world.

Overview of the North Texas Performing Arts

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