Maryland and Québec Join Forces on Baltimore Climate and Sustainable Mobility Showcase

Partners Sign Agreement to Work Together on Solutions

BALTIMORE (May 18, 2026) – The State of Maryland and the Government of Québec today hosted the first-ever Smart & Sustainable Mobility Showcase in Baltimore featuring the latest equipment, vehicles, and technology, from transit vehicles to smart infrastructure.

Hosted at the Center for the Built Environment and Infrastructure Studies at Morgan State University, the showcase brought together Maryland and Québec leaders, transit agencies, clean transportation companies, researchers, and private sector innovators to advance collaboration on electrification, clean transportation technologies, and climate-focused economic development.

“Maryland is proud to partner with Québec to move clean transportation from ambition to action,” said Serena McIlwain, Secretary of the Maryland Department of the Environment. “Together, we are demonstrating how subnational governments can lead on climate action through practical collaboration, shared investment, and scalable solutions that reduce pollution, strengthen communities, and support long-term economic competitiveness.”

“The Maryland Department of Transportation is excited to collaborate with our partners on the first ever Maryland Smart & Sustainable Mobility Showcase,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Katie Thomson. “The event highlights Maryland and Québec’s leadership and innovations in clean, smart and sustainable mobility. Together this collaborative effort delivers real solutions that can make our communities healthier and create more equitable access to opportunities.”

Nineteen Québec-based companies joined Maryland public sector and industry partners for policy discussions and business networking focused on accelerating transportation decarbonization and building resilient regional economies.

“Maryland and Quebec have a long tradition of friendship, tourism and cultural exchange, and economic partnership, with shared strengths in innovative sectors like the life sciences and medical technology,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Harry Coker Jr. “Maryland is always eager to explore further collaboration with Quebec, and we welcome this chance to see new innovations from the region and discuss the future of transportation.”

At the event, Maryland and Québec leaders formally signed a new statewide agreement establishing a strengthened framework for collaboration.

“This partnership reflects Maryland’s commitment to building strong international relationships that deliver real environmental and economic results,” said Susan Lee, Maryland Secretary of State and Chair of the Governor’s Subcabinet for International Affairs. “By deepening our collaboration with Québec, we are creating new opportunities for innovation, investment, and clean transportation solutions that benefit both of our regions.”

“This agreement builds on years of collaboration between Québec and Maryland and creates a stronger platform for joint action on sustainable mobility, innovation, and environmental leadership,” said Christopher Skeete, Quebec Minister of International Relations. “Québec is proud to deepen this partnership with Maryland as we work together to accelerate the transition toward a cleaner and more sustainable economy.”

The agreement establishes a formal framework for continued Maryland–Québec cooperation and creates a joint working group to advance collaborative projects and exchanges between government agencies, universities, research institutions, and private sector partners.

“We are thrilled to launch the Smart & Sustainable Mobility Showcase in Baltimore alongside our Maryland partners,” said David Brulotte, Quebec’s Delegate General in New York. “Québec companies are leaders in electric and connected mobility technologies, and this event creates valuable opportunities to strengthen commercial ties, support innovation, and foster long-term collaboration between our regions.”

The showcase was hosted by the Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland Department of the Environment, Maryland Department of Commerce, Maryland Energy Administration, Maryland Office of the Secretary of State, Morgan State University, Greater Washington Region Clean Cities Coalition, Québec Government Office in New York, and the City of Baltimore.