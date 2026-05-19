Chameleon Chair Collection ® Announces Partnership with Palmer Snyder Furniture

Chameleon Chair Collection® and Palmer Snyder Furniture logos alongside the Gold Fanfare Chameleon Chair, celebrating their new national distribution partnership. Chameleon Chair Collection is proud to announce our official partnership with Palmer Snyder. Strengthening our commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and the future of the event industry.

Iconic luxury event seating brand Chameleon Chair Collection® announces national distribution partnership with Palmer Snyder Furniture.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chameleon Chair Collection ®, the premier name in patented, high-end event seating, is proud to announce an official partnership with Pennsylvania-based Palmer Snyder & PS Furniture for sales of the Chameleon Chair ® throughout the United States. This collaboration unites the iconic design of Chameleon ® with a hundred-year-old company known for its distinguished leadership, quality, and craftsmanship in the furniture industry.

For over two decades, the Chameleon Chair Collection ® has been the "chameleon" of the event world, offering a unique system of frames and customizable covers that allow hospitality professionals, planners, designers and venue owners to effortlessly transform a space. From glamorous award shows, intimate events, and corporate galas, Chameleon Chair ® provides the ultimate in ergonomic comfort, durability, and a distinctive silhouette prioritizing aesthetic versatility. Chameleon ® is the definitive choice for professional environments, engineered with stackable frames and specialized dollies for efficient, high-density storage.

This new partnership is designed to drive internal growth and operational excellence. While the brand expands its sales reach through Palmer Snyder’s expertise, the core mission remains unchanged: providing versatile luxurious seating that transforms every space.

We provide exceptional quality with an environmentally sound footprint. Our unique stackability and storage system, combined with classic designs, ensure unparalleled longevity—this is a chair built to last a lifetime.

"This partnership with Palmer Snyder -- PS Furniture represents a significant milestone for the Chameleon Chair Collection ®," says President & CEO Barbara Starler. "By combining our signature, patented designs with Palmer Snyder’s expertise and distribution network, we are ensuring that the hospitality industry and all event professionals have easier access to authentic, high-quality Chameleon ® products. We are always delighted to hear that our seating provides unparalleled comfort and an elevated aesthetic and look forward to sharing this with our new audience.”

For more information about the Chameleon Chair Collection ® and to view the full range of designs, visit https://chameleonchair.com/

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About Chameleon Chair Collection ®

Chameleon Chair Collection ® is a leading brand in the event furniture industry, recognized for its innovative and versatile seating solutions. Its patented designs feature a unique system of interchangeable components that allow for a completely customized look for every event theme and color palette.

About Palmer Snyder & PS Furniture

Palmer Snyder is a leading manufacturer of commercial-grade portable furniture, specializing in durable and functional solutions for the rental, hospitality, and event industries.

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