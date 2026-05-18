Operation No Return removes dozens more illegal alien criminals

Mugshots for criminals available on Governor’s website

Child rapists, kidnapper, stalker, violent offenders, drug traffickers among criminals removed

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced today his Operation No Return has successfully removed dozens more dangerous illegal alien criminals, bringing the total number of criminals removed to nearly 100.

The Governor’s Office’s online dashboard for Operation No Return includes mugshots of criminals removed and can be found at https://gov.idaho.gov/operation-no-return.

"Through Operation No Return, we are making it clear that dangerous criminal illegal aliens who threaten the safety of our communities will not be released back onto Idaho streets. Idaho is tough on crime, and we put the safety of Idaho families first,” Governor Little said.

Under Operation No Return, the Idaho State Police (ISP) is taking dangerous illegal alien criminals out of county jails after the completion of their sentences instead of being released back into Idaho communities. The transports are the first step necessary to remove them from the State of Idaho.

The transports are part of the state's agreement with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) under the 287(g) program.

All of them were in the United States illegally and will be deported to their country of origin rather than being released back into Idaho communities after completing their sentences.

Operation No Return is funded with Governor’s Office Emergency Funds.

NEW CRIMINALS TRANPORTED SINCE LAST UPDATE:

Juan Corona-Villagomez (LEWD CONDUCT WITH MINOR UNDER 16) Country: Mexico Mario David Lopez-Morales (FELONY INJURY TO CHILD) Country: Guatemala Marcos Navarez Zamora (RAPE) Country: Mexico Pedro Perez Zendejas (INJURY TO CHILD) Maurillo Marin Riano (FELONY INJURY TO CHILD) Country: Mexico Homero Garibay-Alvarez (VEHICULAR MANSLAUGHTER) Country: Mexico Victor Ortiz-Camacho (EXCESSIVE DUI) Country: Mexico Florentina Bors (FELONY CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT CRIME, LARCENY AND THEFT OF ELDER) Country: Romania Brandon Estiven Martinez Moran (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Guatemala Juan Antonio Hernandez Cordoba (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Mexico Oscar Eduardo Melo Garcia (FELONY DUI) Country: Colombia Walter Ismael Alarcon Aguirre (FELONY AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, FELONY AGGRAVATED DUI) Country: Guatemala Yilber Martin Sanchez-Lopez (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) Country: Colombia Berenice Vilencio Cruz (FELONY OFFICER-FLEE OR ATTEMPT TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER IN A MOTOR VEHICLE) Irvin Rodriguez Soriano (WEAPON-UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE AT HOUSE, OCCUPIED BUILDING, VEHICLE, ETC) Country: Mexico Sindy Daniela Chapas Mejia (DRUG TRAFFICKING, HEROIN) Country: Honduras Juan Antonio Juarez-Rivera (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, ASSAULT OR BATTERY UPON PERSONNEL) Country: Mexico Ricardo Antonio Tetana Lopez (DRUG TRAFFICKING) Country: Mexico Francisco Javier Escobar-Padilla (PIRACY) Country: Mexico Eugenio Caliz Bautista (FELONY SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD UNDER 16) Country: Mexico Jose Leonel Martinez Solano (DUI, FELONY POSSESSION OF METH, FELONY AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) Country: Mexico Juan De Dios Torres Resendiz (FELONY DESTRUCTION OF EVIDENCE) Country: Mexico Ulyses Mariscal-Palma (FELONY AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) Country: Mexico Jose Abraham Bedolla-Flores (FELONY POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, DUI) Country: Mexico Luis Angel Gonzalez-Solis (FELONY DUI) Country: Mexico Gerardo Serrano-Aguilar (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE) Country: Mexico Jesus Castro-Angulo (DRUG TRAFFICKING) Country: Mexico Alejandro Garcia-Carranza (DRUG TRAFFICKING) Country: Mexico Jose Luis Perez-Esquivel (FELONY POSSESSSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Mexico Sergey Kravchenko (FELONY DRUG TRAFFICKING, HEROIN) Country: Ukraine

PREVIOUS DANGEROUS ILLEGAL ALIEN CRIMINALS TRANSPORTED:

Antonio Velasco-Gonzales (LEWD CONDUCT WITH CHILD UNDER 16) Country: Mexico Henry Diaz-Escobar (LEWD CONDUCT WITH CHILD UNDER 16, INDECENT EXPOSURE) Country: Guatemala Sergio Gonzalez Gonzalez (DUI, HIT AND RUN) Country: Mexico Iker Jhorkaeef Vasquez-Moreno (DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, BATTERY) Country: Mexico Sai Bouaphan Chareunsouk (KIDNAPPING, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Laos Martin Heredia-Vergara (STALKING, BURGLARY, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Mexico Muhammad Zeeshan (SEXUAL ASSAULT) Country: Pakistan Olegario Gonzalez-Retiguin (ASSAULT (x2), POSSESSION) Country: Mexico Alvaro Perez-Soto (DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, TRAUMATIC INJURY) Country: Mexico Jeferson A. Caisahuana-Torres (INJURY TO CHILD) Country: Peru Victor Manuel Granillos-Sierra (STRANGULATION, DUI) Country: Mexico Ricardo Villalobos-Pedraza (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, DISTURBING THE PEACE, DWP, DUI(x3)) Country: Mexico Sinue Esquivel-Lugo (DUI - EXCESSIVE, POSSESSION) Country: Mexico Ewar Angel Morales-Molina (ASSAULT (x2), POSSESSION) Country: Cuba Jaren Zuniga-Crus (TRANSPORT/SELL/POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Honduras Marcos Dominguez-Gomez (ASSAULT (x2), POSSESSION) Country: Mexico Wilmer Arley Suarez-Plata (DRUG TRAFFICKING, SHOPLIFTING) Country: Colombia Ricardo Villalobos-Pedraza (DUI) Country: Mexico Adolfo Santan-Jimenez (POSSESSION, PROBATION VIOLATION) Country: Mexico Juan Navarro-Torres (INJURY TO CHILD, INTIMIDATE WITNESS, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE) Country: Mexico Luis Estrada Diaz (HUMAN TRAFFICKING, RESISTING AND OBSTRUCTING) Country: Mexico Antonio Ramirez-Uribe (SELLING DANGEROUS WEAPONS, POSSESSION) Country: Mexico Misael M. Mancilla Chacon (FRAUD, FALSE INFORMATION TO LE) Country: Colombia Yovani Ramirez-Angulo (DUI) Country: Mexico Eduar Josue Rodriguez-Osorto (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, FALSE INFO, ALTERED ID) Country: Honduras Jose M. Huamacto Huanaco (DUI) Country: Peru Jose Lopez-Cruz (DUI, FALSE INFORMATION) Country: Mexico Danny Araica-Delgadilla (DANGEROUS DRUGS) Country: Nicaragua Carlos Rojas-Morales (DRUG TRAFFICKING, ILLEGAL RE-ENTRY) Country: Mexico Edilberto Morales-Lascarez (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Mexico Jose Aguilar Luna (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Mexico Osmin Dubon-Herrera (DUI) Country: Guatemala Carlos Gomez-Lopez (DUI (x3)) Country: Mexico Humberto Ramirez-Esquivel (GRAND THEFT AUTO) Country: Mexico Jorge Meza-Ramirez (DUI) Country: Mexico Modesto Francisco-Munoz (DUI, DRUGS) Country: Mexico Rogelio Gonzalez-Leal (INADMISSIBILITY, ILLEGAL RE-ENTRY) Country: Mexico Carlos Eduardo Ruiz-Sanchez (DUI) Country: Honduras Pablo Cuellar-Zavala (DISTURBING THE PEACE, DWP) Country: Mexico Jose Fernando Hernandez Jerez (DTP, TRESPASSING, VIOLATE NO CONTACT) Country: Colombia Jose G. Medina-Jaime (DUI) Country: Mexico Jose DeJesus Sanchez Canchola (DWP (x2), PARAPHERNALIA, CARELESS DRIVING) Country: Mexico Maximiliano Gabriel Murrillo (DRUG TRAFFICKING (COCAINE), DUI) Country: Mexico Tomas Prieto-Servin (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, ASSAULT, DUI(x6)) Country: Mexico Agustra Berto Diaz Gomez (EXCESSIVE DUI) Country: Mexico Cleymar Gerardo Diaz Perez (EXCESSIVE DUI) Country: Mexico Diaz-Salaz (DUI (x4), DWP) Country: Mexico Remberto Machuca Carvajal (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) Country: Mexico Guillermo Vargas Castillo (DUI (x2)) Country: Mexico Rey David Estrada Arizmendi (DUI, PROHIBITED WEAPON, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Mexico Jameel Almuthafar (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, TRESPASSING, DISTURBING THE PEACE, UNLAWFUL ENTRY, RESISTING ARREST) Country: Iraq Jhon Fredy Ramirez Delgado (BURGLARY) Country: Colombia Alredo Toro Pena (BURGLARY) Country: Colombia

BACKGROUND

Through the 287(g) program, ICE can delegate to state and local law enforcement officers the authority to perform specified immigration officer functions, under the direction and oversight of ICE, and pursuant to a signed agreement, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The Governor’s emergency fund has been used in the past to support ISP missions to border states, to help fund the investigation and capture of Bryan Kohberger who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, and to fight fentanyl.