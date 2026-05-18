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Operation No Return removes dozens more illegal alien criminals

Mugshots for criminals available on Governor’s website

Child rapists, kidnapper, stalker, violent offenders, drug traffickers among criminals removed

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced today his Operation No Return has successfully removed dozens more dangerous illegal alien criminals, bringing the total number of criminals removed to nearly 100.

The Governor’s Office’s online dashboard for Operation No Return includes mugshots of criminals removed and can be found at https://gov.idaho.gov/operation-no-return.

"Through Operation No Return, we are making it clear that dangerous criminal illegal aliens who threaten the safety of our communities will not be released back onto Idaho streets. Idaho is tough on crime, and we put the safety of Idaho families first,” Governor Little said.

Under Operation No Return, the Idaho State Police (ISP) is taking dangerous illegal alien criminals out of county jails after the completion of their sentences instead of being released back into Idaho communities. The transports are the first step necessary to remove them from the State of Idaho.

The transports are part of the state's agreement with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) under the 287(g) program.

All of them were in the United States illegally and will be deported to their country of origin rather than being released back into Idaho communities after completing their sentences.

Operation No Return is funded with Governor’s Office Emergency Funds.

 

NEW CRIMINALS TRANPORTED SINCE LAST UPDATE:

 

  1. Juan Corona-Villagomez (LEWD CONDUCT WITH MINOR UNDER 16) Country: Mexico
  2. Mario David Lopez-Morales (FELONY INJURY TO CHILD) Country: Guatemala
  3. Marcos Navarez Zamora (RAPE) Country: Mexico
  4. Pedro Perez Zendejas (INJURY TO CHILD)
  5. Maurillo Marin Riano (FELONY INJURY TO CHILD) Country: Mexico
  6. Homero Garibay-Alvarez (VEHICULAR MANSLAUGHTER) Country: Mexico
  7. Victor Ortiz-Camacho (EXCESSIVE DUI) Country: Mexico
  8. Florentina Bors (FELONY CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT CRIME, LARCENY AND THEFT OF ELDER) Country: Romania
  9. Brandon Estiven Martinez Moran (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Guatemala
  10. Juan Antonio Hernandez Cordoba (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Mexico
  11. Oscar Eduardo Melo Garcia (FELONY DUI) Country: Colombia
  12. Walter Ismael Alarcon Aguirre (FELONY AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, FELONY AGGRAVATED DUI) Country: Guatemala
  13. Yilber Martin Sanchez-Lopez (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) Country: Colombia
  14. Berenice Vilencio Cruz (FELONY OFFICER-FLEE OR ATTEMPT TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER IN A MOTOR VEHICLE)
  15. Irvin Rodriguez Soriano (WEAPON-UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE AT HOUSE, OCCUPIED BUILDING, VEHICLE, ETC) Country: Mexico
  16. Sindy Daniela Chapas Mejia (DRUG TRAFFICKING, HEROIN) Country: Honduras
  17. Juan Antonio Juarez-Rivera (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, ASSAULT OR BATTERY UPON PERSONNEL) Country: Mexico
  18. Ricardo Antonio Tetana Lopez (DRUG TRAFFICKING) Country: Mexico
  19. Francisco Javier Escobar-Padilla (PIRACY) Country: Mexico
  20. Eugenio Caliz Bautista (FELONY SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD UNDER 16) Country: Mexico
  21. Jose Leonel Martinez Solano (DUI, FELONY POSSESSION OF METH, FELONY AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) Country: Mexico
  22. Juan De Dios Torres Resendiz (FELONY DESTRUCTION OF EVIDENCE) Country: Mexico
  23. Ulyses Mariscal-Palma (FELONY AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) Country: Mexico
  24. Jose Abraham Bedolla-Flores (FELONY POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, DUI) Country: Mexico
  25. Luis Angel Gonzalez-Solis (FELONY DUI) Country: Mexico
  26. Gerardo Serrano-Aguilar (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE) Country: Mexico
  27. Jesus Castro-Angulo (DRUG TRAFFICKING) Country: Mexico
  28. Alejandro Garcia-Carranza (DRUG TRAFFICKING) Country: Mexico
  29. Jose Luis Perez-Esquivel (FELONY POSSESSSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Mexico
  30. Sergey Kravchenko (FELONY DRUG TRAFFICKING, HEROIN) Country: Ukraine

 

PREVIOUS DANGEROUS ILLEGAL ALIEN CRIMINALS TRANSPORTED:

  1. Antonio Velasco-Gonzales (LEWD CONDUCT WITH CHILD UNDER 16) Country: Mexico
  2. Henry Diaz-Escobar (LEWD CONDUCT WITH CHILD UNDER 16, INDECENT EXPOSURE) Country: Guatemala
  3. Sergio Gonzalez Gonzalez (DUI, HIT AND RUN) Country: Mexico
  4. Iker Jhorkaeef Vasquez-Moreno (DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, BATTERY) Country: Mexico
  5. Sai Bouaphan Chareunsouk (KIDNAPPING, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Laos
  6. Martin Heredia-Vergara (STALKING, BURGLARY, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Mexico
  7. Muhammad Zeeshan (SEXUAL ASSAULT) Country: Pakistan
  8. Olegario Gonzalez-Retiguin (ASSAULT (x2), POSSESSION) Country: Mexico
  9. Alvaro Perez-Soto (DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, TRAUMATIC INJURY) Country: Mexico
  10. Jeferson A. Caisahuana-Torres (INJURY TO CHILD) Country: Peru
  11. Victor Manuel Granillos-Sierra (STRANGULATION, DUI) Country: Mexico
  12. Ricardo Villalobos-Pedraza (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, DISTURBING THE PEACE, DWP, DUI(x3)) Country: Mexico
  13. Sinue Esquivel-Lugo (DUI - EXCESSIVE, POSSESSION) Country: Mexico
  14. Ewar Angel Morales-Molina (ASSAULT (x2), POSSESSION) Country: Cuba
  15. Jaren Zuniga-Crus (TRANSPORT/SELL/POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Honduras
  16. Marcos Dominguez-Gomez (ASSAULT (x2), POSSESSION) Country: Mexico
  17. Wilmer Arley Suarez-Plata (DRUG TRAFFICKING, SHOPLIFTING) Country: Colombia
  18. Ricardo Villalobos-Pedraza (DUI) Country: Mexico
  19. Adolfo Santan-Jimenez (POSSESSION, PROBATION VIOLATION) Country: Mexico
  20. Juan Navarro-Torres (INJURY TO CHILD, INTIMIDATE WITNESS, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE) Country: Mexico
  21. Luis Estrada Diaz (HUMAN TRAFFICKING, RESISTING AND OBSTRUCTING) Country: Mexico
  22. Antonio Ramirez-Uribe (SELLING DANGEROUS WEAPONS, POSSESSION) Country: Mexico
  23. Misael M. Mancilla Chacon (FRAUD, FALSE INFORMATION TO LE) Country: Colombia
  24. Yovani Ramirez-Angulo (DUI) Country: Mexico
  25. Eduar Josue Rodriguez-Osorto (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, FALSE INFO, ALTERED ID) Country: Honduras
  26. Jose M. Huamacto Huanaco (DUI) Country: Peru
  27. Jose Lopez-Cruz (DUI, FALSE INFORMATION) Country: Mexico
  28. Danny Araica-Delgadilla (DANGEROUS DRUGS) Country: Nicaragua
  29. Carlos Rojas-Morales (DRUG TRAFFICKING, ILLEGAL RE-ENTRY) Country: Mexico
  30. Edilberto Morales-Lascarez (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Mexico
  31. Jose Aguilar Luna (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Mexico
  32. Osmin Dubon-Herrera (DUI) Country: Guatemala
  33. Carlos Gomez-Lopez (DUI (x3)) Country: Mexico
  34. Humberto Ramirez-Esquivel (GRAND THEFT AUTO) Country: Mexico
  35. Jorge Meza-Ramirez (DUI) Country: Mexico
  36. Modesto Francisco-Munoz (DUI, DRUGS) Country: Mexico
  37. Rogelio Gonzalez-Leal (INADMISSIBILITY, ILLEGAL RE-ENTRY) Country: Mexico
  38. Carlos Eduardo Ruiz-Sanchez (DUI) Country: Honduras
  39. Pablo Cuellar-Zavala (DISTURBING THE PEACE, DWP) Country: Mexico
  40. Jose Fernando Hernandez Jerez (DTP, TRESPASSING, VIOLATE NO CONTACT) Country: Colombia
  41. Jose G. Medina-Jaime (DUI) Country: Mexico
  42. Jose DeJesus Sanchez Canchola (DWP (x2), PARAPHERNALIA, CARELESS DRIVING) Country: Mexico
  43. Maximiliano Gabriel Murrillo (DRUG TRAFFICKING (COCAINE), DUI) Country: Mexico
  44. Tomas Prieto-Servin (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, ASSAULT, DUI(x6)) Country: Mexico
  45. Agustra Berto Diaz Gomez (EXCESSIVE DUI) Country: Mexico
  46. Cleymar Gerardo Diaz Perez (EXCESSIVE DUI) Country: Mexico
  47. Diaz-Salaz (DUI (x4), DWP) Country: Mexico
  48. Remberto Machuca Carvajal (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) Country: Mexico
  49. Guillermo Vargas Castillo (DUI (x2)) Country: Mexico
  50. Rey David Estrada Arizmendi (DUI, PROHIBITED WEAPON, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Mexico
  51. Jameel Almuthafar (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, TRESPASSING, DISTURBING THE PEACE, UNLAWFUL ENTRY, RESISTING ARREST) Country: Iraq
  52. Jhon Fredy Ramirez Delgado (BURGLARY) Country: Colombia
  53. Alredo Toro Pena (BURGLARY) Country: Colombia

 

BACKGROUND

Through the 287(g) program, ICE can delegate to state and local law enforcement officers the authority to perform specified immigration officer functions, under the direction and oversight of ICE, and pursuant to a signed agreement, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The Governor’s emergency fund has been used in the past to support ISP missions to border states, to help fund the investigation and capture of Bryan Kohberger who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, and to fight fentanyl.

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Operation No Return removes dozens more illegal alien criminals

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