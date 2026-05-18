Operation No Return removes dozens more illegal alien criminals
Mugshots for criminals available on Governor’s website
Child rapists, kidnapper, stalker, violent offenders, drug traffickers among criminals removed
Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced today his Operation No Return has successfully removed dozens more dangerous illegal alien criminals, bringing the total number of criminals removed to nearly 100.
The Governor’s Office’s online dashboard for Operation No Return includes mugshots of criminals removed and can be found at https://gov.idaho.gov/operation-no-return.
"Through Operation No Return, we are making it clear that dangerous criminal illegal aliens who threaten the safety of our communities will not be released back onto Idaho streets. Idaho is tough on crime, and we put the safety of Idaho families first,” Governor Little said.
Under Operation No Return, the Idaho State Police (ISP) is taking dangerous illegal alien criminals out of county jails after the completion of their sentences instead of being released back into Idaho communities. The transports are the first step necessary to remove them from the State of Idaho.
The transports are part of the state's agreement with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) under the 287(g) program.
All of them were in the United States illegally and will be deported to their country of origin rather than being released back into Idaho communities after completing their sentences.
Operation No Return is funded with Governor’s Office Emergency Funds.
NEW CRIMINALS TRANPORTED SINCE LAST UPDATE:
- Juan Corona-Villagomez (LEWD CONDUCT WITH MINOR UNDER 16) Country: Mexico
- Mario David Lopez-Morales (FELONY INJURY TO CHILD) Country: Guatemala
- Marcos Navarez Zamora (RAPE) Country: Mexico
- Pedro Perez Zendejas (INJURY TO CHILD)
- Maurillo Marin Riano (FELONY INJURY TO CHILD) Country: Mexico
- Homero Garibay-Alvarez (VEHICULAR MANSLAUGHTER) Country: Mexico
- Victor Ortiz-Camacho (EXCESSIVE DUI) Country: Mexico
- Florentina Bors (FELONY CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT CRIME, LARCENY AND THEFT OF ELDER) Country: Romania
- Brandon Estiven Martinez Moran (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Guatemala
- Juan Antonio Hernandez Cordoba (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Mexico
- Oscar Eduardo Melo Garcia (FELONY DUI) Country: Colombia
- Walter Ismael Alarcon Aguirre (FELONY AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, FELONY AGGRAVATED DUI) Country: Guatemala
- Yilber Martin Sanchez-Lopez (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) Country: Colombia
- Berenice Vilencio Cruz (FELONY OFFICER-FLEE OR ATTEMPT TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER IN A MOTOR VEHICLE)
- Irvin Rodriguez Soriano (WEAPON-UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE AT HOUSE, OCCUPIED BUILDING, VEHICLE, ETC) Country: Mexico
- Sindy Daniela Chapas Mejia (DRUG TRAFFICKING, HEROIN) Country: Honduras
- Juan Antonio Juarez-Rivera (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, ASSAULT OR BATTERY UPON PERSONNEL) Country: Mexico
- Ricardo Antonio Tetana Lopez (DRUG TRAFFICKING) Country: Mexico
- Francisco Javier Escobar-Padilla (PIRACY) Country: Mexico
- Eugenio Caliz Bautista (FELONY SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD UNDER 16) Country: Mexico
- Jose Leonel Martinez Solano (DUI, FELONY POSSESSION OF METH, FELONY AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) Country: Mexico
- Juan De Dios Torres Resendiz (FELONY DESTRUCTION OF EVIDENCE) Country: Mexico
- Ulyses Mariscal-Palma (FELONY AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) Country: Mexico
- Jose Abraham Bedolla-Flores (FELONY POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, DUI) Country: Mexico
- Luis Angel Gonzalez-Solis (FELONY DUI) Country: Mexico
- Gerardo Serrano-Aguilar (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE) Country: Mexico
- Jesus Castro-Angulo (DRUG TRAFFICKING) Country: Mexico
- Alejandro Garcia-Carranza (DRUG TRAFFICKING) Country: Mexico
- Jose Luis Perez-Esquivel (FELONY POSSESSSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Mexico
- Sergey Kravchenko (FELONY DRUG TRAFFICKING, HEROIN) Country: Ukraine
PREVIOUS DANGEROUS ILLEGAL ALIEN CRIMINALS TRANSPORTED:
- Antonio Velasco-Gonzales (LEWD CONDUCT WITH CHILD UNDER 16) Country: Mexico
- Henry Diaz-Escobar (LEWD CONDUCT WITH CHILD UNDER 16, INDECENT EXPOSURE) Country: Guatemala
- Sergio Gonzalez Gonzalez (DUI, HIT AND RUN) Country: Mexico
- Iker Jhorkaeef Vasquez-Moreno (DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, BATTERY) Country: Mexico
- Sai Bouaphan Chareunsouk (KIDNAPPING, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Laos
- Martin Heredia-Vergara (STALKING, BURGLARY, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Mexico
- Muhammad Zeeshan (SEXUAL ASSAULT) Country: Pakistan
- Olegario Gonzalez-Retiguin (ASSAULT (x2), POSSESSION) Country: Mexico
- Alvaro Perez-Soto (DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, TRAUMATIC INJURY) Country: Mexico
- Jeferson A. Caisahuana-Torres (INJURY TO CHILD) Country: Peru
- Victor Manuel Granillos-Sierra (STRANGULATION, DUI) Country: Mexico
- Ricardo Villalobos-Pedraza (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, DISTURBING THE PEACE, DWP, DUI(x3)) Country: Mexico
- Sinue Esquivel-Lugo (DUI - EXCESSIVE, POSSESSION) Country: Mexico
- Ewar Angel Morales-Molina (ASSAULT (x2), POSSESSION) Country: Cuba
- Jaren Zuniga-Crus (TRANSPORT/SELL/POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Honduras
- Marcos Dominguez-Gomez (ASSAULT (x2), POSSESSION) Country: Mexico
- Wilmer Arley Suarez-Plata (DRUG TRAFFICKING, SHOPLIFTING) Country: Colombia
- Ricardo Villalobos-Pedraza (DUI) Country: Mexico
- Adolfo Santan-Jimenez (POSSESSION, PROBATION VIOLATION) Country: Mexico
- Juan Navarro-Torres (INJURY TO CHILD, INTIMIDATE WITNESS, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE) Country: Mexico
- Luis Estrada Diaz (HUMAN TRAFFICKING, RESISTING AND OBSTRUCTING) Country: Mexico
- Antonio Ramirez-Uribe (SELLING DANGEROUS WEAPONS, POSSESSION) Country: Mexico
- Misael M. Mancilla Chacon (FRAUD, FALSE INFORMATION TO LE) Country: Colombia
- Yovani Ramirez-Angulo (DUI) Country: Mexico
- Eduar Josue Rodriguez-Osorto (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, FALSE INFO, ALTERED ID) Country: Honduras
- Jose M. Huamacto Huanaco (DUI) Country: Peru
- Jose Lopez-Cruz (DUI, FALSE INFORMATION) Country: Mexico
- Danny Araica-Delgadilla (DANGEROUS DRUGS) Country: Nicaragua
- Carlos Rojas-Morales (DRUG TRAFFICKING, ILLEGAL RE-ENTRY) Country: Mexico
- Edilberto Morales-Lascarez (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Mexico
- Jose Aguilar Luna (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Mexico
- Osmin Dubon-Herrera (DUI) Country: Guatemala
- Carlos Gomez-Lopez (DUI (x3)) Country: Mexico
- Humberto Ramirez-Esquivel (GRAND THEFT AUTO) Country: Mexico
- Jorge Meza-Ramirez (DUI) Country: Mexico
- Modesto Francisco-Munoz (DUI, DRUGS) Country: Mexico
- Rogelio Gonzalez-Leal (INADMISSIBILITY, ILLEGAL RE-ENTRY) Country: Mexico
- Carlos Eduardo Ruiz-Sanchez (DUI) Country: Honduras
- Pablo Cuellar-Zavala (DISTURBING THE PEACE, DWP) Country: Mexico
- Jose Fernando Hernandez Jerez (DTP, TRESPASSING, VIOLATE NO CONTACT) Country: Colombia
- Jose G. Medina-Jaime (DUI) Country: Mexico
- Jose DeJesus Sanchez Canchola (DWP (x2), PARAPHERNALIA, CARELESS DRIVING) Country: Mexico
- Maximiliano Gabriel Murrillo (DRUG TRAFFICKING (COCAINE), DUI) Country: Mexico
- Tomas Prieto-Servin (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, ASSAULT, DUI(x6)) Country: Mexico
- Agustra Berto Diaz Gomez (EXCESSIVE DUI) Country: Mexico
- Cleymar Gerardo Diaz Perez (EXCESSIVE DUI) Country: Mexico
- Diaz-Salaz (DUI (x4), DWP) Country: Mexico
- Remberto Machuca Carvajal (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) Country: Mexico
- Guillermo Vargas Castillo (DUI (x2)) Country: Mexico
- Rey David Estrada Arizmendi (DUI, PROHIBITED WEAPON, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Mexico
- Jameel Almuthafar (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, TRESPASSING, DISTURBING THE PEACE, UNLAWFUL ENTRY, RESISTING ARREST) Country: Iraq
- Jhon Fredy Ramirez Delgado (BURGLARY) Country: Colombia
- Alredo Toro Pena (BURGLARY) Country: Colombia
BACKGROUND
Through the 287(g) program, ICE can delegate to state and local law enforcement officers the authority to perform specified immigration officer functions, under the direction and oversight of ICE, and pursuant to a signed agreement, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
The Governor’s emergency fund has been used in the past to support ISP missions to border states, to help fund the investigation and capture of Bryan Kohberger who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, and to fight fentanyl.
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