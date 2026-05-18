Oregon Department of Human Services highlights wellness and prevention during Older Americans Month

Each May, Older Americans Month honors the contributions of older adults and highlights the importance of strong community connections. This year’s theme, Champion Your Health, encourages older adults to take action to support their health and prevent health issues, advocate for their needs and make informed choices that support their well-being.

U.S. Census Bureau estimates indicate that there are now more Oregonians aged 65 and older than 18 and under. As the population ages, the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) continues to explore how it can strengthen its programs and resources to support older adults.

“When older adults have the information they need and timely access to resources to take charge of their well‑being, they can continue to contribute to their families and communities with strength and purpose,” said Nakeshia Knight-Coyle, Ph.D., Director of the Office of Aging and People with Disabilities (APD) within ODHS. “Our role is to ensure the systems around them make that possible.”

Several ODHS initiatives and programs reflect this commitment and support older Oregonians in championing their well-being:

ODHS partners with Area Agencies on Aging throughout the state to help older adults access nutritious meals, connect with others and reduce loneliness. Home-delivered meals, often called Meals on Wheels, provide ready-to-eat meals delivered directly to people’s homes. Congregate meals for adults aged 60 and older are served in locations such as senior centers, community centers, churches and schools. To learn more about home-delivered meals, congregate meals and other food resources, visit NeedFood.Oregon.gov.

The Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC) of Oregon is a statewide information and referral network that helps older adults and people with disabilities access long term services and community resources such as food, transportation and family caregiving resources. Call 1-855-673-2372 (toll-free) or visit the ADRC website at www.ADRCofOregon.org to find help or learn more.

The ODHS Brain Injury Program provides resources, connections to services and advocacy to help individuals better understand and navigate the effects of brain injuries. The program, which launched in 2025, is designed to help people access the support that best fits their needs. The Brain Injury Program can be reached at 1-833-685-0848 (toll-free). Help is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ODHS licenses and inspects settings that offer long-term care for older adults and people with physical disabilities. The recently updated licensed long-term care settings search website provides provider profiles, inspection reports, and information on substantiated violations and regulatory actions so people can make informed choices about their long-term care and where they choose to live.

Governor Tina Kotek’s 2026 proclamation honoring Older Americans Month also reaffirms Oregon’s commitment to ensuring that older adults are valued, visible and connected to the supports they choose. As Oregon recognizes Older Americans Month, ODHS encourages community members to learn more about the many ways older adults enrich our state and the resources available to support their well-being and independence.

To explore this year’s theme, Champion Your Health, visit the federal Older Americans Month website.