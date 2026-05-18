Learn about ways to help in recognition of Foster Care Month

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) honors national Foster Care Month in May to thank Oregonians across the state who support children and young adults experiencing foster care and share the many ways people can get involved.

The month also highlights the contributions of resource (foster) parents, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs), caseworkers, respite providers and relatives who provide care and connection for children during a difficult time.

As Governor Tina Kotek’s proclamation in honor of National Foster Care month says, “There are many ways to help our children, including by providing respite care, volunteering as a Court Appointed Special Advocate, and taking a role as a caseworker; and individuals and public and private organizations can help by increasing public awareness of the need for more resource families, caregivers, and community support of children experiencing foster care.”

First steps to get involved

ODHS partners with Every Child to help recruit and support resource parents throughout the certification process. Oregonians interested in supporting children and young people in foster care can learn about different ways to help by visiting the Every Child website. To become certified, resource parents must complete ODHS training and background checks. Every Child also prepares experienced resource parents to serve as peer mentors, offering guidance and support to new resource parents.

Paid Leave Oregon can support eligible resource parents as they prepare to welcome a child into their home. This includes paid time off from work to complete necessary activities before a foster care child joins their home, or to care for and bond with a child during the first year.

Helping children and young adults stay connected to their biological families and communities is an important part of being a resource parent. Many children reunite with their families, and resource parents often stay connected to the child and family, becoming part of their support network. Supportive and responsive relationships can help children build resilience, improving long-term outcomes related to health and well-being, according to Harvard’s Center for the Developing Child.

“Resource parents play an essential role for children and families, providing nurturing homes during a difficult time. We are grateful for their commitment and dedication which can make a big difference in a child’s life,” Child Welfare Interim Director Rolanda Garcia said.

Resource parent Jessica Howell encourages interested Oregonians to take the next step. “Anyone who is going to become a parent doesn’t feel ready, but if you feel that desire to learn more, the best thing you can do is start,” Howell said. “Being a resource parent has challenged me and made me more compassionate. It has been beneficial to our lives to open our home to be of service to our community, and to be aware of what people are going through.”

Respite care, youth advocacy and other opportunities

Respite care is another way to contribute. Certified Respite Providers provide short-term care to children, giving resource parents time to recharge. Volunteer opportunities through Every Child include creating care packages for children, launch boxes for youth aging out of foster care and providing a break for resource parents during the monthly Foster Parents’ Night Out event. Every Child also posts the current needs of families impacted by foster care through the MyNeighbOR program. Oregonians can select and donate items posted such as strollers, furniture or educational materials.

Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASAs, are another critical volunteer role in supporting children and young adults in foster care. CASA volunteers are appointed by judges to advocate for a child’s best interests through written reports at court hearings. They spend time with children throughout their child welfare case until the child is in a safe, permanent home. CASA volunteers must complete a 35-hour training and commit to volunteering until the child’s case is closed.

To learn more, visit the ODHS website, Foster.Oregon.gov, or call 1-800-331-0503 to get involved.

Other resources

Learn about becoming a resource parent

Learn about becoming a Certified Respite Provider

Hear from resource parents and teens (videos)

Paid Leave Oregon for new resource parents

Learn about Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs)