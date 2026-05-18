HIP Video Promo Presents: Cahill x Kimberley Locke drop brand new single "Feel The Love"

Cahill and Kimberley Locke's Pride Dancefloor Staple "Feel The Love" Returns to Streaming After Years Away

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over a decade after first finding its audience on neon-drenched dancefloors and spirit-lifting Pride playlists, Cahill and Kimberley Locke‘s “Feel The Love” is getting a second life. Years ago, commanding vocalist Kimberley Locke, who first rose to national attention on Season 2 of American Idol before building a career across pop, happened upon the story of Frances Herbert and Takako Ueda on CNN. Deeply stirred by the same-sex newlywed couple determined to push back against the deportation laws that threatened to tear them apart, Locke and a team of talented collaborators put pen to paper, and the rest is history.

Working closely with long-running UK dance project Cahill, a commercial dance production powerhouse with support from Radio 1, Galaxy, Kiss, and MTV Dance, and over 200 official remixes to their name for artists including Mariah Carey, Calvin Harris, and Rihanna, this “call to action and call to love” was born. Originally released in June 2013 before quietly disappearing from streaming platforms for several years, the shimmering single now returns with the same urgency and heart that made it resonate the first time around—a celebration of connection, an unapologetic act of solidarity, and a much-needed reminder of what makes love so worth fighting for.

Warmed by a bright piano melody and an enchantingly euphoric atmosphere, “Feel The Love” is both a hands-in-the-air club anthem and a reflective pop record, reconnecting these collaborators’ sharp sense of feel-good sound with a whole new generation of listeners. While the track naturally carries the sun-soaked, celebratory spirit of summertime, the emotional weight of the story behind it is central to why it still hits just as hard—if not harder—more than a decade later.

When endless troubles leave people feeling like they’re barely keeping their heads above water, Cahill and Locke offer a much-needed escape: a chance to lock eyes with the ones they love, let their worries drift away, and open their hearts to whatever lies ahead. And when anguish and melancholy claw their way in, Cahill’s stomping synthesizers and Locke’s soaring vocals are the antidote, sweeping listeners into a world where love, without fail, always wins. “People are rooting for you and holding you in a place of love who you don’t know,” says Locke. “That is powerful and not to be underestimated.”

Almost immediately, the “Feel The Love” music video radiates levity, unfurling a heartwarming meet-cute sparked by a bold introduction on the London Underground. Once strangers, the flirtatious pair quickly forge a close bond, flitting from one corner of the city to the next with uninhibited spontaneity. With open hearts, every moment between them is filled with wonder, tenderness, belly laughs, and the kind of comfort reserved for only a select few. But they are not alone—all around them, at flea markets, iconic landmarks, and sprawling greens, other pairs share passionate embraces, utterly swooned by the company of their loved ones. Re-edited from the original 2013 footage, it is as warm and alive as ever, a testament to something the world can never touch: the simple, staggering beauty of two people choosing each other anyway.

More Cahill x Kimberley Locke at HIP Video Promo

More Cahill on their website

More Kimberley Locke on her website

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