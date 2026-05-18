Satellite Industries Announces Opening of State-of-the-Art Georgia Truck Manufacturing Facility to Strengthen Quality

Todd Hilde Grand Opening Remarks Speech Opening Remarks Speech Satellite Industries Georgia Truck Manufacturing Facility Ribbon Cutting

New Dahlonega facility expands U.S. manufacturing, enhances customer experience, and supports long-term growth in the local community.

DAHLONEGA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Satellite Industries announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art truck manufacturing and upfitting facility in Dahlonega, Georgia, a strategic investment in product quality, manufacturing capability and long-term customer support.By expanding its manufacturing presence in Georgia, Satellite is reinforcing its long-term commitment to the Dahlonega community, preserving and creating skilled manufacturing jobs while building capacity for future growth, reinforcing its commitment to the people, processes, and communities behind every build.“This facility represents a long-term investment in Georgia and in the people who build our trucks,” said John Babcock, Chief Executive Officer of Satellite Industries. “We chose to continue to grow here because this community is part of who we are, and the craftsmanship our teams bring is essential to delivering the quality our customers expect.”Purpose-built for vacuum truck manufacturing , the operation integrates advanced fabrication systems, robotic welding and embedded quality controls designed to deliver precision, consistency, and reliable performance in the field.The Dahlonega facility brings fabrication, welding, assembly, upfitting and quality control together under one roof, enhancing visibility across the build process and enabling more dependable outcomes. This vertically integrated approach supports standardized and custom truck configurations while preserving flexibility to meet evolving customer and industry needs.For customers that means more consistent builds, faster delivery, and improved access to high-demand vacuum trucks. As production ramps up, Satellite will continue a disciplined approach to growth to preserve performance, quality, and reliability.“The goal isn’t just to build more trucks, it’s to build them better,” said Craig Brooks, Executive Vice President of Trucks at Satellite Industries. “This facility gives us the tools and processes to embed quality into every step of the build and grow capacity without sacrificing the quality that our customers depend on.”The site improves regional inventory access, gives customers firsthand opportunities to evaluate products and strengthens Satellite’s ability to stage and distribute complementary portable sanitation solutions worldwide. Together, these capabilities help customers make more informed equipment decisions and improve access to products, parts, and support.Beyond operations, this investment brings new opportunities to northern Georgia by supporting skilled manufacturing careers and contributing to the region’s ongoing economic growth.“This facility is about more than production,” Brooks added. “It reflects our investment in the people, skills, and community that support our business and our customers for the long term.”About Satellite IndustriesSatellite Industries is the global leader in portable sanitation solutions and the world’s largest manufacturer of portable sanitation products, including restrooms, deodorizers, vacuum trucks and technology, restroom and specialty trailers. With more than 65 years of industry expertise, the company combines global strength with local expertise to deliver innovative, sustainable sanitation and water solutions designed for real-world performance and long-term growth that improve health, safety, and human dignity worldwide.For more information, visit satelliteindustries.com.

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