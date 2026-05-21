The Grow-Your-Own Food Movement: Why More American Families Are Turning to Home Greenhouses - and to YourGreenhouses.

Mark with his YourGreenhouses polycarbonate greenhouse in Arizona. The YourGreenhouses product range: Nordwood, World's Most Popular Polycarbonate, Arch Polycarbonate, and Scandiglas greenhouse models.

Rising grocery prices, questions about food quality, and a renewed interest in self-sufficiency are bringing American families back to the backyard.

Healthy food shouldn’t be a luxury - it should be a lifestyle. This is what drives us.” — Gustavs Gotauts

FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --AT A GLANCE• American families are returning to home food growing at the highest sustained pace in two generations.• According to company data, YourGreenhouses delivered 124,863 greenhouse structures and related growing solutions across the U.S. in 2025.• The company's first U.S. warehouses are set to open this year, with factory sites to follow.Across the United States, a quiet shift is taking place in how American families think about their food. From dense urban neighborhoods to rural acreage, more households are choosing to raise produce in their own backyards, often inside a home greenhouse.According to company data, YourGreenhouses delivered 124,863 greenhouse structures and related growing solutions across the U.S. in 2025. For the company, the number reads less as a milestone and more as a signal of a broader cultural pattern: home food growing is moving from niche hobby into a practical lifestyle choice.WHY NOWSeveral pressures are pushing in the same direction. Grocery prices remain a concern. Trust in industrial food has slipped. Awareness has spread of how far supermarket produce travels and the science of what it loses on the way.Once a tomato is picked, water-soluble vitamins like Vitamin C and folate begin to degrade within hours. By the time it reaches a kitchen counter, days or weeks later, much of its nutritional value is already gone. A greenhouse tomato, by contrast, can travel from plant to plate in under a minute.There is also a quieter benefit. Working with soil exposes the gardener to Mycobacterium vaccae, a harmless bacterium shown to stimulate the release of serotonin in the brain. Gardening, in other words, is a mood lifter at the chemical level.A CENTURY OF AMERICAN HOME FOOD GROWINGAt their wartime peak in 1944, an estimated 20 million Victory Gardens were producing about 40 percent of the vegetables consumed in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In 2020, the first year of the pandemic produced 18.3 million new American gardeners, the largest single-year increase in modern memory, per the National Gardening Association. In 2025, YourGreenhouses delivered 124,863 greenhouse structures and related growing solutions to American households.What began as a wartime necessity in the 1940s and resurfaced as a pandemic response in 2020 has settled into something steadier: a long, ongoing return to home growing across the country."15 years ago, I built a greenhouse for my father. He is now 75 years old. For 15 years, we've been growing food for our whole family. When I first tasted the difference between my father's home-grown tomato and a store-bought one - I was shocked."— Gustavs Gotauts, Founder of YourGreenhousesFROM ONE FAMILY TO A MOVEMENTYourGreenhouses began 15 years ago, when the founder built a greenhouse for his father. The two have been growing food for the family ever since. Today, the company says the same desire is showing up across North America, especially among first-time growers looking for confidence in what they serve their families. Over 100,00 of our greenhouses are being sold every year and YourGreenhouses is on a mission to bring the experience of growing real, fresh food to every American household.VOICES FROM AMERICAN BACKYARDSThe shift is most visible in the stories of the families behind the numbers. Mark and Lori, who left California for five acres in Arizona, spent two years trying to grow outside before deciding on a polycarbonate greenhouse "I left California for five acres in Arizona to grow my own food. I decided to stop fighting the outside and build something I could actually control." — Mark, Arizona, YourGreenhouses customerTheir greenhouse now produces tomatoes, herbs, and raised beds full of crops year-round, including through the middle of an Arizona winter.Read Mark and Lori’s full story on the YourGreenhouses blog.BUILT TO LASTDurability is central to the YourGreenhouses approach. Structures are engineered for long-term outdoor use across the wide range of U.S. and Canadian climates, rated for 65 mph wind loads and up to 3 feet of snow. Every greenhouse carries a 10-year frame warranty and a 5-year panel warranty."We've had wind gusts up to 55–60 mph out here. The structure held." — Mark, Arizona, YourGreenhouses customerSUPPORTING DEMAND ACROSS NORTH AMERICATo support rising demand, another US warehouse opens this year, with factory sites next. The company is also evaluating additional manufacturing and fulfillment locations across the country for 2026, with the aim of shortening supply chains and bringing operations closer to the families ordering greenhouses."Healthy food shouldn't be a luxury - it should be a lifestyle. This is what drives us." — Gustavs Gotauts, Founder of YourGreenhousesMark summarized the appeal simply: "You can grow almost anything year-round, and that's exactly what we do."ABOUT YOURGREENHOUSES YourGreenhouses is a U.S. greenhouse brand serving families across the United States, with a new dedicated U.S. warehouse opening soon.The company designs and delivers Polycarbonate, Scandiglas and Nordwood greenhouse structures, with a mission to help every American household grow real, fresh food at home. YourGreenhouses backs every structure with a 10-year frame warranty and a 5-year panel warranty, with the option to extend to a lifetime warranty at checkout. Learn more at yourgreenhouses.com

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